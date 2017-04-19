Miami Restaurants Celebrate Earth Day

EXPAND Earth Day on the sand at Gili's Beach Club. Gili's Beach Club

April 22, 1970, marked the first Earth Day, a day when we began advocating for a healthier planet in the hopes we'd lead more environmentally ethical and sustainable lives. Fast-forward to 2017, and it feels like we struggle to treat Mother Earth with the respect she deserves. This Earth Day, some of Miami's most environmentally friendly spots are coaxing us to stop, celebrate, and care for our planet by offering delicious and sustainable meals.

EXPAND Spicy Thai salad at American Harvest. American Harvest

American Harvest

Located in the new Brickell City Centre, this healthy, fast-casual eatery will donate 10 percent of sales to Slow Food Miami on Earth Day. Enjoy dishes such as the Cuban hipster bowl ($7), which includes black beans, faro, oven-baked plantains, queso fresco, and lime; Blue’s steak tacos ($13), with steak, caramelized shallots, chimichurri vinaigrette, avocado, and fresh cilantro; and a spicy Thai salad ($8) of butter lettuce cups, red grapes, baby heirloom tomatoes, edamame, fresh cilantro, and shaved red onion drizzled with a spicy Thai vinaigrette.



EXPAND Courtesy of Charcoal

Charcoal at the Wynwood Yard

Charcoal is teaming up with Seed Food & Wine Festival for a four-course plant-based dinner with wine and cocktails. Chefs participating are Diego Tosoni of Love Life Wellness, Ken Lyon from Charcoal, Horacio Rivadero from Plant Food + Wine, and Julie Frans from Della Test Kitchen. There will also be a screening of What the Health, a follow-up film from the creators of the award-winning documentary Conspiracy. The event will take place Thursday, April 20. VIP tickets cost $90 and include the movie screening, dinner, and cocktails.

EXPAND Get back to basics with a 700-degree volcanic lava stone. Gili's Beach Club

Gili's Beach Club

What better way to celebrate the Earth than to go back to the basics? Gili's Beach Club at the Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles Beach is doing just that, showcasing hot volcanic lava stone grills for a four-elements-inspired dinner. The interactive, Earth-friendly dinner has guests choosing their meats, seafood, or vegetables and then cooking it themselves on a 700-degree volcanic lava stone tableside. To cool off from the sizzle, guests can enjoy the 360 Ocean Blue, which contains environmentally friendly 360 vodka, Florida orange blossom honey, organic flower blossoms, lavender essence, blue curaçao, and a black-lava-salt rim. Just mention Earth Day to your server for a drink on the house.

EXPAND Celebrate Earth Day at IKEA's iconic restaurant. IKEA

IKEA

IKEA will host the Sustainable Living Your Way event, where the chain will pair up with Goodwill to accept furniture donations and offer Earth Day specials at the store's restaurant and food markets. The Swedish American breakfast (eggs, turkey sausage, breakfast potatoes, Swedish pancakes, and strawberry jam) will be on special for $2. For lunch, stuffed chicken with artichoke and cheese will be priced at $3.49, and for dinner, IKEA will offer any meatball plate with soup, salad, or dessert for $5.49. Head to the Swedish Food Market afterward for $5 off any $25 in-store purchase.

EXPAND Kyu has been committed to being Earth-friendly since opening in February 2016. Courtesy of Kyu

Kyu

In honor of Earth Day, this Asian-inspired Wynwood favorite is doubling down on eco-friendly practices, including planting trees, using an Orca composter to reduce waste, avoiding plastic, and, as always, sourcing locally. The restaurant even has an Earth-friendly motto: "For every tree we burn, we plant five." Items from the wood-fired grill include Thai fried rice stone pot with pork sausage ($24) and roasted cauliflower ($14). On Arbor Day (April 28), Kyu will donate $1 to Trees for the Future for each guest dining at the eatery.

Rust Wynwood

What better way to celebrate the planet than at this globally inspired hangout in Wynwood that specializes in shareable dishes in a hip, relaxed setting? Try Rust's red quinoa salad ($15), made with red quinoa, field greens, mango, cherry tomatoes, green onions, piquillo pepper marinade, kale sprouts, and sunflower seeds. It's Earth- and vegan-friendly.

The plant bowl celebrates Earth Day. Seaspice

Seaspice

Go for the plant bowl ($18 for lunch, $19 for dinner), containing red quinoa, black kale, figs, Manila mango, beets, watermelon radishes, and flaxseed crackers with a maple tahini dressing and a protein of your choice to get a true Mother Earth experience.

EXPAND A donation to help bring water to families will be made with every Stay Green purchased. 1 Hotel South Beach

Tom on Collins at 1 Hotel South Beach

Celebrity chef Tom Colicchio's sleek bar/lounge will offer the Stay Green ($16), a blend of Absolut Elyx, lime, green grapes, agave, and purple basil. The libation will also be available at Watr and Beachcraft, both restaurants at the hotel. For every drink sold, Absolute Elyx, in partnership with 1 Hotels, will make a donation to help deliver water to families in impoverished areas around the world.

EXPAND Take the holiday literally with the Go Green margarita. Villa Azur

Villa Azur

Pay homage to the planet with Villa Azur's Earth-inspired Go Green margarita ($16), a mix of Don Julio blanco, Cointreau, cucumber, cantaloupe, lime juice, mint, agave nectar, and black salt. Some would say it's a very healthy way to celebrate.

Photo by Masson Liang

The Wynwood Yard

With its ideological focus on community and sustainability, the Wynwood Yard will offer several workshops and activities for Earth Day. Build your own terrarium, attend a garden-to-table cooking demo, get artistic with recycled items, and plant seeds in the garden. There will be live music and information booths by organizations such as Slow Food Miami and Project Seahorse. Shop planet-friendly items from local artisans. Activities run from noon to 5 p.m.

