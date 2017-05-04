Wynwood's Cielito Artisan Pops Opens This Summer With All-Natural Paletas for You and Your Dog

Cielito Artisan Pops will sell artful ice pops, like this "hot and cold" pop with a torch-blown meringue topping. Cielito Artisan Pops



Wynwood already has gourmet doughnuts, addictive pies, vegan cupcakes, and kosher ice cream, but locals with a sweet tooth might not realize the neighborhood is still missing one thing: artisanal ice pops.

Starting this summer, Cielito Artisan Pops will be serving up artful, all-natural paletas ($4 to $7 a pop) in seasonal flavors, from the fruity – like ginger mint pineapple and starfruit pomegranate – to the creamy, including chocolate avocado, passion fruit mousse with brownie chunks, mango lassi, cafe con leche, and tres leches. The concept is set to open inside the Wynwood Building at 2750 NW Third Ave. come July.

A new ice pops parlor will open inside The Wynwood Building later this summer. Cielito Artisan Pops

Inspired by the artistic neighborhood that surrounds it, Cielito will offer a visual experience, from kitchen faucets pouring out dark and white chocolate sauces, to an elaborate toppings bar of crumbly coatings (caramelized cacao nibs, homemade cake crumbs, dried rose petals, and more), to meringue that can be flamed to order with a blowtorch.

“We definitely wanted to be in Wynwood from the beginning,” co-owner Sindy Posso said. “I think people in that area will appreciate it and will better understand the concept.”



Posso, an architect by trade, has lived in Miami for the past 12 years, but grew up in Colombia surrounded by a family of bakers. Her grandmother's bakery, located in the coastal town of San Juan, was a big inspiration for Posso's ice pop ambitions.

“All my childhood, I was in the kitchen helping out,” she said. “I was eating the leftovers.”

With Cielito Artisan Pops, Posso wants to “bring it back to basics” – much like her grandmother did – by focusing on all-natural, seasonal ingredients sourced from Homestead’s local farms. Want a fruity mango paleta? Not if mangos aren't in season, Posso says.

The new business will likewise be family-run, with Posso working alongside her husband, sister, and mother. They’ll all be in the kitchen, while Posso herself designed the storefront. The location will offer a large window with a behind-the-scenes view to emphasize its transparency.

“We want people to see what we are doing, what ingredients we are using,” she said.

Cielito Artisan Pops will also offer cake-based pops in the same shape as its paletas; vegan, non-dairy ice pop options; and pet-friendly pup-sicles, perfect for treating Fido during Miami's dog days of summer.