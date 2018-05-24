Ax-Throwing Beer Bar, Chops + Hops, to Open in Fort Lauderdale

Think of it as the latest outrageous pairing to hit South Florida: throwing axes and drinking beer.

That's the idea behind a Fort Lauderdale establishment opening later this year that will allow patrons to sip their suds while leisurely hurling hatchet-like objects at wooden targets. Think of it as extreme dart-throwing, but better.

Local entrepreneur and former Colada owner/cofounder Ryan Lavernia and Fort Lauderdale native Clay Rusch are the duo behind Chops + Hops, the city's first ax-throwing bar, opening this fall at 702 NE First Ave. in the heart of Flagler Village.