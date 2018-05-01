April 2018 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

April can best be described as the month of healthy eating in South Florida.
Jackson Hall opened with six health-conscious concepts, while Vegan Fine Foods offers an entire marketplace of plant-based goods.
Other notable openings include Chotto Matte in Miami Beach and Malibu Farm at the Eden Roc.
In May, look forward to the opening of Stephen Starr's El Vez and Tap 42's largest location.
Openings
-
Chotto Matte.1664 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach; 305-690-0743; chotto-matte.com.
-
The Dirty Rabbit. 151 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-812-3308; thedirtyrabbitwynwood.com.
-
Hank & Harry's South Miami. 5958 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; handhdeli.com.
-
Jackson Hall. 1050 NW 14th St., Miami; jacksonhallmiami.com.
-
La Rue Bistronomie. 3145 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove; 305-774-5929; laruemiami.com.
-
Mrs. Mandolin. 4218 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-420-5110; mrsmandolin.com.
-
Malibu Farm at Eden Roc. 4525 Collins Ave. Miami Beach; 305-531-0000; nobuedenroc.com.
-
Nourish 305 at Zoo Miami. 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; 305-251-0400; zoomiami.org.
-
Phenomenom Pinecrest. 11401 S. Dixie Hwy., Pinecrest; 754-216-3478; phenomenom320.com.
-
Proof Pop Up at Taurus. 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 305-444-7949.
-
Sansara at Tinta y Café. 1315 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-432-4661; sansaramiami.com.
-
Taquiza. 7450 Ocean Ter., North Beach. taquizatacos.com.
-
VShops Food Hall. 2895 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; 305-569-4300; facebook.com/thevshopsfoodhall.
-
Vegan Fine Foods. 330 NW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-533-6412; veganfinefoods.com.
Closings
No notable restaurant closings.
Coming Attractions
- Abi Maria - Cocktail lounge opening at Downtown Dadeland
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Atlas Meat-Free Deli - Opening in Little River
- Azucar - Opening near FIU and expanding to Texas
- Babe Froman Fine Sausages - To open Palmetto Bay Butcher Shop
- Beat Culture Brewery - Opening soon
- Bikini Barista - Coming to midtown Miami
- Cake Thai - Opening at the Citadel in Little River
- The Citadel - Little River Food Hall
- Descarga Brewing Company - Opening in North Miami
- Donna Marie and Bungalow by the Sea - Opening at the Cadillac Hotel
- Dunkanoo Kitchen - Opening in Wynwood
- El Camino - Opening in Fort Lauderdale and Miami
- El Club - Opening in the Design District
- El Vez - Stephen Starr's Mexican concept coming to W Fort Lauderdale
- Elia Gourmet Market - Opening in Wynwood
- Ember - Brad Kilgore to open at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
- Etaru - Opening second location
- Firehouse Mrkt - Food hall opening soon
- Gramps by the Sea - Opening soon
- Gravity Brewlab - Opening in Wynwood
- Graziano's - Opening at Aventura Park Square
- Groovin' Bean - Coffeehouse and lounge opening in Overtown
- Genuine Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations
- Happy Place Donuts - Opening on Espanola Way
- iLov305 - Pitbull is opening a restaurant on Ocean Drive
- IceBox Cafe - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale
- International Smoke - Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry opening restaurant at Aventura Mall
- Kaido - Brad Kilgore opening at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
- Latin House Grill - Opening near FIU
- Leslie - Opening in Little Havana
- Local 'Q - Barbecue concept by the owners of Local
- Lost City Brewing Company - Coming to North Miami
- Mason - Opening in midtown Miami
- Mediterranean Kitchen - Opening in Aventura
- Monger - The Voltaggios are opening a restaurant in downtown Miami
- Ms. Cheezious - Planning expansion
- Myumi at the Citadel in Little River
- Novikov - Opening Spring 2018
- Obra Kitchen Table - Opening in Miami
- OLA - Opening in Bakehouse Brasserie space
- Oris Sushi - Opening at Dadeland Mall
- Pincho Factory - Opening several locations
- Pink Rock Sea Pacific Eatery - Opening on Española Way
- Poke 305 - Expanding to Miami Beach and Coconut Grove
- Rasta Village - Coming to Little Haiti
- Raw Juce - Opening in Brickell
- Real Madrid Cafe - Opening in downtown Miami
- Revolution in Bloom - Vegan and vegetarian cuisine
- Salty Donut - Opening a location in South Miami
- Sergio's - Expanding its fast-casual concepts
- Seawell Fish & Oyster - Opening at Kimpton Angler's Hotel
- South Beach Brewing Company - First SoBe brewery coming with beer cocktails
- Spanish Marie Brewery - Just broke ground
- Tap 42 - Opening at Aventura Mall
- Taquiza - Opening location in North Beach
- Time Out Market - Food Hall opening in South Beach
- Toasted Bagels - Coming to Coral Gables
- Tobacco Road - The new and improved Road opening soon
- Trader Joe's - Coming to South Beach
- Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place
- Tutto Il Giorno - Authentic Italian fare coming soon
- Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
- Wawa - Opening several locations in Miami-Dade
- Which Wich - Opening several locations in Miami
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
In the Works
- Max Santiago plans to open a doughnut shop.
- Chef Alex Stupak is shopping for a Miami location for a taco restaurant.
- Joël Robuchon is opening eateries in the Design District.
- Arjun Waney, a partner in Zuma and Coya, plans to open a French restaurant in Brickell.
- Jose Garces is rumored to be opening a Miami restaurant.
- Alfredo Patino plans to open a French concept on NE 79th Street.
- Embarek Alibay will open a café adjacent to his La Parisienne Bakery at 1909 NE 154th St., North Miami Beach.
-
MasterChef judge Henrique Fogaça is looking for space in Miami.
- Thomas Keller is opening a restaurant at the Four Seasons in Miami Beach.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!