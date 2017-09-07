Video: Man Pulls Gun at Miami Gas Station During Hurricane Irma Rush

As Hurricane Irma plows toward Miami, plywood and bottled water are roughly as hard to find as a good Donald Trump Twitter take, and lines for gas have grown to Soviet proportions. Through it all, the vast majority of Miamians have acted with grace, patience, and good humor. But not everyone has been totally cool under fire.

A video shot last night at a Mobil station packed with hurricane preppers trying to snag some fuel shows a man whipping out a gun and angrily pointing it at another driver.

The woman who filmed it, Melanie, says in a text message to New Times that she was filling up her tank Wednesday evening at the Mobil station at Coral Way and SW 32nd Avenue when the car involved in the dispute blocked her way out of the lot.