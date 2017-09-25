Facebook Is Ruining Democracy and Zuckerberg Can't Stop It

For a minute, it appeared Donald Trump had sown up the deadbeat mom and dad vote for his reelection campaign. Earlier this week, an article declaring “CHILD SUPPORT SAID TO END BY BEGINNING OF 2018” thanks to a new law signed by the commander-in-chief appeared on the Facebook page of the website react365.com. The story garnered 46,000 shares. By the time legit blogs and news outlets pointed out that the article was a hoax, the same BS story popped up on the Facebook page for another fake news website, TMZbreaking.com, where it got another 238,000 shares.

The fake child support story was likely a test run by the same Russian spooks allegedly responsible for spreading racist propaganda that helped Trump during last year’s U.S. presidential election, according to an internal investigation conducted by Facebook. They want to make sure they can still penetrate the social network’s supposed defenses just as Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is attempting some damage control.