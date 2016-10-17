Steelers Player So Surprised by Losing to Dolphins That He Puked on the Field
|
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
How nice was it yesterday seeing the Dolphins make someone else sick for once?
Dolphins fans weren't the only ones surprised that the Dolphins beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-15 on Sunday. Steelers defenders weren't quite prepared for that either. They were so surprised, in fact, that one of them puked all over the
Steelers linebackers Lawrence Timmons was caught on camera watering the end zone with his lunch after
The touchdown gave the Dolphins a 16-8 lead, and they would never look back. Seriously, the Dolphins never did anything to blow this game. They won. It was weird.
The clip of Timmons barfing all over Hard Rock Stadium turf quickly spread through social media.
Pretty sure this is excessive celebration in today's NFL. pic.twitter.com/UDIheSl73o— Marc Hochman (@MarcHochman) October 16, 2016
Not ideal. https://t.co/1XDixoRohX— Mr. Smoot (@adamsmoot) October 16, 2016
When you realize you're losing to the Dolphins at the half. pic.twitter.com/Lovu0sMXTq— JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) October 16, 2016
The win improved the Dolphins' record to 2-4 on the season, and boosted Miami fans' mood for at least a week. For at least the next seven days, everyone can put the Ryan Tannehill hot takes to rest, but they will undoubtedly be back.
For one week, at least, Dolphins fans got a glimpse of what their team would be like if they weren't the Dolphins. They also got a glimpse of a guy puking his hotel room service all over the Dolphins end zone logo.
Get the This Week's Top Stories Newsletter
Every week we collect the latest news, music and arts stories — along with film and food reviews and the best things to do this week — so that you'll never miss Miami New Times' biggest stories.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic
TicketsTue., Oct. 18, 7:30pm
-
Florida Panthers v Washington Capitals
TicketsThu., Oct. 20, 7:30pm
-
Ring of Honor Wrestling
TicketsFri., Oct. 21, 7:30pm
-
Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers
TicketsFri., Oct. 21, 7:30pm
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!