Stoneman Douglas Shooting Survivors Rip Trump and GOP

Thousands gathered at Pine Trails Park in Parkland, Florida, to remember the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Politicians and pundits trotted out the usual platitudes in the wake of Wednesday's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland: Marco Rubio shared some thoughts, offered prayers, and then went on Fox News to urge everyone not to jump to conclusions. Donald Trump tweeted about mental illness and missed signs. Later he gave a presidential address in which he said no child should ever be in danger at school, and never once mentioned guns.

But this time, the survivors aren't having it. Several students who escaped the gunfire at the school took to Twitter to lambaste the president and other politicians who failed them — and to demand action. They did not hold back: