Thousands gathered at Pine Trails Park in Parkland, Florida, to remember the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. See more photos of the vigil here.
Photo by Ian Witlen / theCameraClicks.com

Stoneman Douglas Shooting Survivors Rip Trump and GOP

Brittany Shammas | February 16, 2018 | 10:24am
Politicians and pundits trotted out the usual platitudes in the wake of Wednesday's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland: Marco Rubio shared some thoughts, offered prayers, and then went on Fox News to urge everyone not to jump to conclusions. Donald Trump tweeted about mental illness and missed signs. Later he gave a presidential address in which he said no child should ever be in danger at school, and never once mentioned guns.

But this time, the survivors aren't having it. Several students who escaped the gunfire at the school took to Twitter to lambaste the president and other politicians who failed them — and to demand action. They did not hold back:

They began making their voices heard almost immediately, mere hours after hiding in their classrooms as a former classmate with a long history of troubling behavior stalked the school hallways with an AR-15.

And their criticism and demands have not been limited to social media. Over the past two days, students have spoken out on CNN and other national news outlets, imploring Trump and Congress to take action to prevent a repetition of the Parkland tragedy.

"We're children," said student David Hogg, looking directly into the camera. "You guys are the adults. You need to take some action and play a role."

Online, students directly called out Rubio:

And they eviscerated Tomi Lahren, the extremely angry conservative commentator who made her name comparing Black Lives Matter to the KKK and calling Colin Kaepernick a "whiny, indulgent, attention-seeking crybaby."

The pundit, now at Fox, earned the students' ire by tweeting the the massacre "isn't about a gun it's about another lunatic" and chiding "the Left" for not letting families grieve before pushing their "anti-gun and anti-gunowner agenda" — never mind that some of the people pushing for those changes are the students themselves.

As student after student has pressed for action, Trump has remained somewhat quiet, tweeting about missed signs in a way that appeared to shift blame onto students and teachers.

But lest he or any other political figures expect these kids to go away, they are already promising they won't.

 
Brittany Shammas is a staff writer at Miami New Times. She covered education in Naples before taking a job at the South Florida Sun Sentinel. She joined New Times in 2016.

