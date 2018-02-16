Stoneman Douglas Shooting Survivors Rip Trump and GOP

Politicians and pundits trotted out the usual platitudes in the wake of Wednesday's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland: Marco Rubio shared some thoughts, offered prayers, and then went on Fox News to urge everyone not to jump to conclusions. Donald Trump tweeted about mental illness and missed signs. Later he gave a presidential address in which he said no child should ever be in danger at school, and never once mentioned guns.
But this time, the survivors aren't having it. Several students who escaped the gunfire at the school took to Twitter to lambaste the president and other politicians who failed them — and to demand action. They did not hold back:
Unless you are going to do something about gun control so no one else experiences what my school has, shut the fuck up. https://t.co/9i8Yr2233L— Morgan Williams (@morganw_44) February 15, 2018
I was hiding in a closet for 2 hours. It was about guns. You weren't there, you don't know how it felt. Guns give these disgusting people the ability to kill other human beings. This IS about guns and this is about all the people who had their life abruptly ended because of guns. https://t.co/XnzhvuN1zd— carly (@car_nove) February 15, 2018
heres a thought? fucking do something about it. for once in your shitty presidency, fucking DO something about it. we don’t want your prayers and condolences. we want ACTION. we don’t want to fear going to SCHOOL. or CHURCH. or the MOVIES. how many have to die before a solution ? https://t.co/7YjgHUKPUu— eliza (@elizabethxelder) February 15, 2018
Instead of trying to justify this why don’t you make some change for once and do something that might have a positive impact on the future of America. Cruz always behaved poorly knowing of his actions, and continued to act this way. No one knew this was going to happen. https://t.co/abqh4jP6ui— Zac #DouglasStrong (@zacary14) February 15, 2018
why was a student able to terrorize my school mr president https://t.co/rwDRYz3ayx— nikki (@nikta04) February 14, 2018
They began making their voices heard almost immediately, mere hours after hiding in their classrooms as a former classmate with a long history of troubling behavior stalked the school hallways with an AR-15.
And their criticism and demands have not been limited to social media. Over the past two days, students have spoken out on CNN and other national news outlets, imploring Trump and Congress to take action to prevent a repetition of the Parkland tragedy.
"We're children," said student David Hogg, looking directly into the camera. "You guys are the adults. You need to take some action and play a role."
Online, students directly called out Rubio:
Dear Marco Rubio,— sarah // NEVER AGAIN (@sarahchad_) February 16, 2018
As a student who was inside the school while an active shooter was wreaking terror and havoc on my teachers and classmates with an AR-15, I would just like to say, YOU DON’T UNDERSTAND.
And they eviscerated Tomi Lahren, the extremely angry conservative commentator who made her name comparing Black Lives Matter to the KKK and calling Colin Kaepernick a "whiny, indulgent, attention-seeking crybaby."
The pundit, now at Fox, earned the students' ire by tweeting the the massacre "isn't about a gun it's about another lunatic" and chiding "the Left" for not letting families grieve before pushing their "anti-gun and anti-
I lost friends yesterday at my school and your here tying to prove some of my classmates wrong since the spoke out against you. Your the offended one here, it’s better to stay quiet than to come speak out like this bullshit.— Carlos “Steady” Torres (@Savag3_CT) February 16, 2018
A gun has killed 17 of my fellow classmates. A gun has traumatized my friends. My entire school, traumatized from this tragedy. This could have been prevented. Please stfu tomi https://t.co/qNo03ZE3Ev— kyra (@longlivekcx) February 15, 2018
it is actually about guns u witch from hell https://t.co/mva3qYu0Tc— nikki (@nikta04) February 15, 2018
As student after
But lest he or any other political figures expect these kids to go away, they are already promising they won't.
Nothing is gonna be scarier to our country’s leaders than seeing us kids constantly coming at them and speaking our minds to resolve this ongoing issue. We will not stop.— lyliah (@lyliahmtaylor) February 16, 2018
