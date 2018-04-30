Miami Heat Is in Denial About How Far Behind It's Falling

The Miami Heat has what many longtime South Florida sports fans would readily identify as a "Miami Dolphins problem." The Heat thinks it's close to being a contender for a championship when in reality the team is as close to the bottom as it is to the top. A simple glance up and down the rosters of Miami's opponents shows the Heat would need a minor miracle to compete for a title, yet the franchise truly believes it's just a minor tweak of its recipe away from winning Top Chef. Anyone who doubts the Heat's confidence is either a "bad fan" or a "hater." Nobody can tell these parents their baby is ugly.

The Heat has apparently caught Dolphins-ydia and is in desperate need of a vaccine right away.

The latest sign of the creeping infection came in coach Erik Spoelstra's offseason talk to reporters. He did more than speak in general terms about how his team needed to improve — he doubled down on the idea that the team already has "enough." Spoelstra sounded a lot like a man who would put the same roster back into these very same playoffs if possible and count on the team hoisting the trophy at the end.