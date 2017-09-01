Miami Beach Mayoral Candidate Has History of Eviction Cases, Debt

After Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Grieco dropped his bid for mayor following a scathing Miami Herald report on his sketchy campaign finances, Beach residents were left with just four candidates to choose from. Two of them haven't raised any money, while former federal prosecutor Dan Gelber has pulled in close to a half-million bucks.

That leaves only one other viable candidate to challenge Gelber: local businessman Daniel Kahn. On his website, Kahn, who runs a promotional swag company, prides himself on his financial skills and "strong business mind." But court records show the 36-year-old New York native has a history of eviction proceedings and lawsuits over debts.

Four of Kahn's former landlords have filed for eviction, though all the cases were eventually settled and dismissed before he was booted out. The first case came in December 2008, followed by subsequent complaints from separate landlords that Kahn had failed to pay rent in February 2012, June 2012, and March 2013.