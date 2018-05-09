LeBron James Is Building a Giant Retail Store in Wynwood

LeBron James is taking his talents to Wynwood. Unfortunately for Miami Heat fans, those skills won't include the chest-pounding, buzzer-beating, basketball-unicorn variety they'd prefer.

Instead, James and his childhood friends Frankie Walker and Jaron Kanfer have signed a lease in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood to open the flagship of Unknwn, a clothing, street-wear, and sneaker brand that specializes in men's gear. Jason Weisman of JAW Commercial confirmed the lease details to New Times Tuesday.

As first reported by the Real Deal, the 9,500-square-foot property will be located at 261 NW 26th St. The plan calls for a 2,300-square-foot retail space, and the site will also include a garden area set aside for special events such as, you know, annual NBA Finals watch parties: LeSigh.