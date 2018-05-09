 


LeBron James Is Building a Giant Retail Store in Wynwood
Ryan Yousefi | May 9, 2018 | 9:00am
AA

LeBron James is taking his talents to Wynwood. Unfortunately for Miami Heat fans, those skills won't include the chest-pounding, buzzer-beating, basketball-unicorn variety they'd prefer.

Instead, James and his childhood friends Frankie Walker and Jaron Kanfer have signed a lease in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood to open the flagship of Unknwn, a clothing, street-wear, and sneaker brand that specializes in men's gear. Jason Weisman of JAW Commercial confirmed the lease details to New Times Tuesday.

As first reported by the Real Deal, the 9,500-square-foot property will be located at 261 NW 26th St. The plan calls for a 2,300-square-foot retail space, and the site will also include a garden area set aside for special events such as, you know, annual NBA Finals watch parties: LeSigh.

"Our expansion into Wynwood allows us to take a sophisticated approach to shopping in one of my favorite parts of Miami," Unknwn CEO Jaron Kanfer says in a statement.

Kanfer says Unknwn is already hosting events at the site, including a Nike Air Max installation in March that LeBron himself attended and a collaboration and "block party" with fashion label VLONE taking place this Saturday.

This isn't LeBron's first gear-selling venture in Miami-Dade. Unknwn has been operating at Aventura Mall for years, but the location in Wynwood will be the crew's first stand-alone retail spot.

Unknwn sells designer fashion and limited-edition shoes. No date has been set for the Wynwood shop's opening. When that information is available, we'll be sure to pass it on to Pat Riley and Micky Arison so they can get out there and recruit do some shopping.

New Times has reached out to LeBron James for comment. We're guessing between being busy at his day job and being on a self-imposed social media break, he won't be getting right back to us. We'll make sure to update this post if he does, and while we have him, beg him to come back to the Miami Heat.

