Erik Spoelstra Is the Best Coach in the NBA This Year

Toss this hot take into the ever-growing pile of takes about the Miami Heat hitting the web over the last week that we would have seemed downright senile just three weeks ago: Erik Spoelstra has delivered the best coaching performance of his career in 2017. The fact that this take didn't just burn a hole through our computer screen, drop on your keyboard, and roll into your lap is reason enough to call this one of the oddest Heat seasons of all time.

It's true. This has been a better coaching job by Spoelstra than any of the four seasons that resulted in an NBA Finals appearance during the Big 3 era. To recap, this just happened:

On January 13, the Miami Heat were 11-30.

Today, on February 13, the Miami Heat are 24-31.

James Johnson. Wayne Ellington. Dion Waiters. Rodney McGruder. Luke Babbitt. All big contributors on a team that just won 13 straight games.

Thanks, Spobama .

It's not just sportswriters marveling at what Spo has wrung out of this roster. His peers are also taking notice of what he's been able to accomplish over the last month. Stand Van Gundy recently did everything but tongue kiss Spoelstra in a recent interview.

"Erik's done a great job of getting those guys to play to their strengths and implementing a system that really works for them. Certainly, in my mind, and there's a lot of 'em going on — but certainly in mind, it's the best coaching job that's gone on this year." Van Gundy told ESPN's Zach Lowe

“I’ve said it for years, but because I worked with him I'm biased and nobody writes it: but there’s not a better coach in the league than Erik.”

Spoelstra, for some reason, has always had a segment of Miami Heat fans that refuse to do anything but give him shit. Win with elite players? He should do that. Lose with the worst players? He should be fired. Even with two championship rings as a head coach and one as an assistant coach under his belt, there are those who refuse to respect him.

Stan Van Gundy agrees that it's time to give credit where credit is due.

"People discounted him because he had LeBron and (Dwyane) Wade and (Chris) Bosh. Nobody — Gregg Popovich is one of the best ever, Phil Jackson, nobody goes to four straight finals. Nobody. He did. Those other great teams have not. But even before he had those guys, he had 'em in the playoffs. And now look what he's doing in Miami," Van Gundy said.

It's not just the Heat's amazingly solid record that make this season Spoelstra's finest job. It's the fact that the team never quit, even when they looked at the standings and saw only one team worse off then them after 40 games. Spoelstra is capable of coaching any sort of talent on the fly. It's not his system, it's the system he uses at any given moment to adapt to the talent he has.