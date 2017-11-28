XXXTentacion, Accused Abuser of Women, to Hold "Anti-Rape" Event During Art Basel

Lauderhill rapper and accused domestic abuser XXXTentacion has announced he'll hold an "anti-rape" gathering during Miami Art Week.

"Basically rape victims can come to this event and tell their stories and help others, and support others who have been through a similar instance," the 19-year-old rapper, born Jahseh Onfroy, announced on Instagram.

Details are nil at the moment, but more information will arrive Tuesday, according to a representative of the artist who spoke to Complex.