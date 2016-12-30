This Week in Miami Hip-Hop: Miami Tip, Yung Simmie, Pouya, and Others

Yung Simmie releases his new single, which sounds like a holiday classic. Courtesy photo

Most of South Florida is on vacation this week, but Miami's underground hip-hop scene refused to take a break in the final days of 2016.

Since his release from prison last month, Kodak Black has been doing whatever he can to spread his recent hits to all of his fans across the world. Recently, the Project Baby linked with rap duo Rae Sremmurd to bring their collaborative single to life. Meanwhile, Miami Tip is making waves after releasing a full-length movie tied to her single "Don't Stop."

Check out this week's freshest tunes from other South Florida acts such as Yung Simmie, Alcy, and Pouya.

5. Pouya and Fat Nick — Middle of the Mall (Video)

For Kevin Pouya, 2016 has been very good. The Miami lyricist released Underground Underdog and drew thousands to his tour. Before the end of 2016, Pouya teamed up with Fat Nick to bring their joint single “Middle of the Mall” to life. Don’t let the song title fool you. They’re no mall rats. Pouya and Nick continue to color outside the lines with their new video.

4. Yung Simmie — Smoking Out da Pound

Yung Simmie didn't go house-to-house singing Christmas carols. He honored the holiday season with his own winter jingle called “Smoking Out da Pound.” Instead of trying to remake a Christmas classic, Simmie raps his own bars to the rhythm of “Deck the Halls” produced by HIGHAF. Although the tune is festive, this is definitely a record you could jam out to all year long.

3. Alcy featuring Lajan Slim & Robb Banks — Always Had Money (Video)

Alcy may be on the up these days, but according to his latest track, he’s "always" had money. The Miami newcomer recently linked with Def Jam signee Lajan Slim and Robb Banks to brag about the dollars they’ve always had stashed away in their collaborative single. As the end of 2016 draws closer, all three rappers began the new year’s turnup early with this latest NSWF visual.

2. Rae Sremmurd featuring Kodak Black – Real Chill (Video)

Chart-topping duo Rae Sremmurd ended the year chill with a new video featuring South Florida's own rising talent Kodak Black. The Brothers Sremm invite Kodak Black to their private house party to get down with a few bad models, along with Mike Will Made-It. As festive lights cover the walls and stretch across the halls, Swae and Jxmmy rock out to their collaborative effort off SremmLife 2.

1. Miami Tip featuring Fat Boy Rhymer “Don’t Stop”

Dade County’s rising female spitter Miami Tip strikes back with a vengeance in her latest video for her single “Don’t Stop.” The Miami native throws an epic house party along with Fat Boy Rhymer. The visual comes in support of her latest project, The Transition, which dropped over the summer.

