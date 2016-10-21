The Best Free Miami Concert of the Weekend: Cheap Miami Variety Show at Kill Your Idol

Courtesy of Kill Your Idol

There's no tougher weekend on your pocketbook than the last of the month. You've been spending over your means for three weeks now, and suddenly it hits you: This has to be a low-budget kind of weekend, especially with all the Halloween festivities on the calendar next week. That fake blood isn't cheap, and you're not about to go cheap on that zombie costume.

So, what to do this weekend?

Well, Fridays and Saturdays tend to be hectic, and while there are a ton of things to do, you might be tight on funds. But if you manage to get through that, swing by Kill Your Idol on Sunday for the Cheap Miami Records Variety Show.

On the bill is Magic Roger (of Ex Norwegian), who will be opening the night at 10 p.m. with a DJ set. Slow Coast are from South Florida and play a mix of blues, rock 'n' roll, and jazz — a great combination for a small venue like KYI. They’re on at 11 p.m.

And to cap the night off, the entire show will be taken to the next irreverent level by comedian Izzy Sims and guests doing their thing in between the music acts.

This is an ideal Sunday plan, since Kill Your Idol is renowned for its cheap drinks for all tastes and its laid-back attitude. After the show, a DJ will spin until the place shuts down for the night, usually at 5 a.m.

So, if you still want to keep going on Sunday or you have been laying low throughout the weekend, here’s where to go to have some serious fun.

Cheap Miami Variety Show Edition. 8 p.m. Sunday, October 23, at Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach; 305-672-1852; killyouridol.com. Admission is free.

