Snowmoon's DIY Ethos Helps the Band Survive Miami's Music Scene

Snowmoon Photo by Milcho

If you’re one of those people who complain about the dead Miami music scene, you probably don't go out to support local bands.

Indie bands and artists have always supported one another, and Snowmoon — the female-fronted local rock band by Jessie Allen, Andy Rodriguez, and Noel Hernandez attests — to this truth.

Sometimes funds and resources are limited for rock bands in Miami, where the genre is overshadowed by others. But the members of this three-piece say that fact has simply made them more inventive.

For Snowmoon's 2015 debut video, “Cake,” they baked cakes for a week, decorated them, and made a call on Facebook for neighbors and friends with young daughters to head to Jessie’s house for a cake fight. The band has been known to binge-watch YouTube tutorials, in which they learned to screen-print band T-shirts using PB&J jars as weights to stretch the material. They call this peanut-butter-and-jelly time. They also have a self-appointed graphic designer in-house: Jessie knows enough Photoshop to design flyers and make stickers. Noel cuts and edits their media.

“Our business model is to do it all ourselves until we cannot any longer,” Jessie says.

“That’s the grind right there,” Andy adds. “Let’s just do it as much as we can before we can’t at all before it’s out of our league or it makes no sense to do it ourselves.”

Snowmoon has a DIY-style business model that could be the unofficial handbook of how to make it in Miami as a musician when you’re balling on a budget.

All three attended music schools in Florida and are formally trained in their craft. Noel, on drums, and Andy, on bass and vocals, handle the business side of the band. Jessie, on guitar and lead vocals, is the point of contact and networker. The bandmates have also put these skills to use when they work with other creatives.

“It comes out of necessity. We have music business degrees, and in one form or another, there’s going to be money associated with music,” Noel says. “Either you let someone else do it for you, or you do it on your own.”

Snowmoon underscores what it means to show up for one's community. They call it #BandLove. Adrian Garcia, the lead singer of Pans Permia, says the two bands' relationships and fan bases have grown stronger and wider because of #BandLove. He says this sort of thing is essential for the local band scene to thrive.

To support its latest project, the EP Afterglow, Snowmoon will host an album-release show at the Wynwood Yard this Friday, February 10.

“We are blessed to have this relationship with Snowmoon and very happy to say we have found our own little clique," Garcia says. "In a sprawling city like Miami, with so much happening, bands need this kind of support from each other. It is really how the whole institution survives."

Snowmoon's Afterglow EP-Release Party

8 p.m. Friday, February 10, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami. Admission is free.

