Russell Simmons Accused of Sexual Assault in South Florida

Following the deluge of accusations outing several prominent entertainers and media figures as sexual predators, hip-hop honcho and record executive Russell Simmons has been among those accused of habitual sexual misconduct. Of the numerous incidents described, three are said to have taken place in South Florida.

Last month, the Los Angeles Times reported that Simmons, along with Miami-born film director Brett Ratner, had allegedly harassed model Tanya Reid in Miami. In the article, Reid, who had been working the front desk at a South Beach hotel in 1994 to supplement her modeling career, accused Simmons of repeatedly pressuring her to perform oral sex on Ratner. The Times also alleged Simmons committed a more egregious act of sexual assault when he purportedly coerced then-underage model Keri Claussen Khalighi into performing oral sex on him before forcibly penetrating her in the shower.

After releasing a statement in which the Def Jam cofounder claimed to “not recall a conversation with a hotel front desk clerk over a quarter of a century ago," Simmons was accused of similar behavior by screenwriter Jenny Lumet. Although he denied these accusations, Simmons stepped away from his myriad business endeavors November 30, contending to not “want to be a distraction” to his company’s employees.