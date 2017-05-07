Rolling Loud 2017: A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne, and Others Ruled the Stage

EXPAND Run The Jewels performs at Rolling Loud. Alex Markow

The music isn't the only thing loud at Rolling Loud's third annual music festival. The marijuana themed hip-hop show spanned three days and brought out kids who spent their life savings on tickets, groupies who would do anything to get back stage, and stoners who hid over-packed blunts in their socks to sneak into the fest. This year's festival brought over 40,000 hypebeasts to Bayfront Park to see heavy hitters Kendrick Lamar, Young Thug, Lil Wayne and rising local acts Denzel Curry, Wifi's Funeral, and recently released from jail, XXX Tentacion.

Here are a few of our favorite acts so far:

Friday

Flatbush Zombies

“Do you want to hear some unreleased shit?” Meechy Darko's voice into the crowd. “I said, do you want to hear some unreleased shit?” The beat dropped and the mosh pit went wild for New York’s Flatbush Zombies. The trio composed of rappers Meechy Darko and Zombie Juice and producer Erick Arc Elliot paced back and forth on stage rapping “unreleased shit” to an excited crowd at the Monster Stage. Zombie Juice reciprocated the crowd’s energy by tossing his rainbow dreads in the air while Meechy screamed into the mic on the opposite side of the stage. So far, they were the only act to give new music to their fans at Rolling Loud Music Festival. – Cristina Jerome

Curren$y

As soon as Curren$y made his way onto the Postmates Stage, the crowd immediately whipped out their joints and let the good times roll. “It just started raining doobies with Jet Life in the building!” Curren$y exclaimed. Spitta is no stranger to Rolling Loud; in fact, it’s been a home away from home for him. After performing at the event for the last three years, there was no need for the NOLA native to really go out on a limb to bring shock value to his set. He treated it as if he was making a yearly visit to his extended family filled with fellow potheads. Although the smoke was dense, fans loyally gazed upon Spitta’s performance while he laid out his stoner raps in songs like his popular rendition of “I Got 5 On It” and classic throwbacks like “Elevator Musik.” He even brought out his Jet Life brothers for a quick song before he closed his set. – Tony Centeno

Lil Yachty

Regardless of the recent beef with rapper Joe Budden, Lil Yachty was happy to be at Rolling Loud. This is the 19-year-old rapper’s second time at the Rolling Loud festival, and he went harder than he did before. Dressed in Nautica, the teenager rapped through a microphone with a screen at the bottom giving the crowd his greatest hits, including "One Night," "Minnesota," and his latest single "iSpy," featuring Kyle. While there was less water thrown at this performance, and more clear beads in his cheeto-red hair compared to his show last year, Lil Yachty’s “Sailng Team” gave an unforgettable show. – Cristina Jerome

EXPAND Alex Markow

Mac Miller

With all the amazing music he’s got in his arsenal, Mac Miller knows how to put together one hell of a show. As the first post-sundown artist of the night, the Pittsburgh rapper truly shined in the multicolored lights that illuminated the Postmates Stage. Throughout his hour-long set, Mac sent the crowd on a rollercoaster ride of feel-good vibes with songs that were more than fitting for his first time performing at Rolling Loud. He broke off his day one fans with memorable hits like “Weekend” off his 2015 GO:OD AM album and even took it back to his 2014 album Faces with “Dead Homies.” Eventually, the crowd got even more hype and started breaking it down with all kinds of dance moves the second Mac delivered “Dang!” (without Anderson .Paak unfortunately) off his most recent album The Divine Feminine. The explosive fire from the sides of the stage and a brief fireworks display kept his set live all the way until the end when he closed out with one of his hardest records, “Loud.” – Tony Centeno

EXPAND Alex Markow

Lil Wayne

If you forgot Lil Wayne was the self-proclaimed “Best Rapper Alive,” you were reminded after his set at Rolling Loud. As soon as the Cash Money Records signee took the stage dressed in a long-sleeved white Gucci t-shirt and diamond chains brighter than your future, the crowd went wild knowing it was going to be a hell of a show. Lil Wayne was accompanied by a live drum set and his DJ to bring classic songs like "Lolipop," "A Mili," "Mr. Carter," and "Go DJ" alive. His bright yellow dreads swung back and forth while the crowd swayed to the beat reliving the moments when Wayne ruled the rap scene. – Cristina Jerome

A$AP Rocky

It’s safe to say A$AP Rocky had the most eventful set of the night at the Postmates stage. The frontrunner of the A$AP Mob gave off nothing but mellow vibes when he opened up with “L$D.” As soon as the beat dropped, fireworks exploded and Rocky’s mindset evolved from a peaceful state into a hyperactive rage that had the entire crowd going wild. After the Harlem rapper performed “Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2,” Rocky eventually brought out the A$AP Mob to perform a few of their fan favorites, but nothing compares to the unforeseen highlight of the set. Rocky brought out Lil Yachy and Broward rapper XXXtentacion to turn up to XXX’s single “Look At Me!” The crowd lost it. Yachty ended up crowd surfing with a bottle of Hennessy in hand. Rocky didn’t need the firework spectacular that signaled the end of his set; it was already the most lit set of the evening. – Tony Centeno

EXPAND Alex Markow

Saturday

Action Bronson

Action Bronson was so excited to be back at the Rolling Loud Music Festival that he almost dropped his blunt on the way up the stage. His first performance at the festival in 2014 earned him a larger fan base, so a return of a familiar face only expanded his reach. Bronson has not released a full project since Mr. Wonderful in 2015; he's been busy producing a two television shows on the Viceland channel, Fuck, That's Delicious and the comedy Traveling the Stars: Action Bronson and Friends Watch ‘Ancient Aliens.’ But the Rolling Loud crowd still sung along with the rapper, even though he forgot the words to his own singles several times. Bronson controlled his set with a remote that played gunshots every time he pressed it. After about 73 gunshots, the crowd grew annoyed, but hey, when’s the next time you’ll see Action Bronson live on stage? Also, shout out to the four women who flashed their breasts during his set. – Cristina Jerome

Wifisfuneral

At the peak of the beautiful afternoon in Bayfront Park, DJ Don Krez officially introduced Wifisfuneral to the attendees at the Postmates Stage. Once he made his grand entrance, Wifi immediately gained control of the audience. Fans instantly started chanting “Aw Shit” and jumping up and down as soon as the instrumental for his 2016 single came on. The dope vibes continued throughout his set as Wifi performed a mixture of the crowd’s favorites and his top picks off his latest albums, like “Grim” off his Black Heart Revenge LP and his verse on Danny Towers’ “Jackpot.” Wifi may be from West Palm but he knows the underground scene in Dade County like the back of his tatted up hands, so he knew the best way to surprise the crowd. Wifi brought out Fat Nick to help hype up the crowd even more and allowed him to performed his single “Brand New.” – Tony Centeno

XXXtentacion

It was the moment young hip-hop fans had been waiting for all weekend. Not long after being released from jail, XXXTentacion finally got his chance to perform live in front of entire nation, and the crowd couldn’t get enough. Unlike his over-shared mugshot, X came on stage looking like he had just left a BBQ at a community pool, but at least his unique black and blonde dreads were tamed and braided tightly. He performed a couple of songs like his collaborations with $ki Mask The $lump God called “Take A Step Back” and “RIP Roach.” In between all the reckless moshing with everything from water bottles to garbage cans flying around the crowd, X spent most of the time hyping the crowd up for his Rolling Loud debut. And he wasn’t alone. X brought Robb Bank$ to perform their song “Innadat” and gave Denzel Curry another reason to return to the stage and perform together. Of course, X saved his most popular song “Look At Me!” for the end and even decided to crowd surf throughout most of the record. – Tony Centeno

Joey Bada$$

Joey Bada$$ has evolved from a young teenager spitting rhymes on his block in Brooklyn into an international rap star. The Pro Era frontrunner continued his wining streak on the Postmates stage by performing several crowd favorites from his latest LP All-AmeriKKKan Bada$$ like “For The People” and “Land Of The Free.” The people closer to the front of the stage were hype to see Joey and the live band bring his latest hits to life, but the people in the back had trouble hearing him due to minor sound issues. Still, Joey’s mic was on full blast when he paid homage to Capital Steez, who passed away nearly four years ago in New York City. Overall, Joey did everything right to make his set one to remember at Rolling Loud. – Tony Centeno

EXPAND Alex Markow

Run the Jewels

Initially, ticket-holders were disappointed when Run The Jewels replaced Tyler The Creator on Rolling Loud's original line up announcement. But RTJ's performance changed their minds. The group composed of rapper/producer EI-P and rapper Killer Mike brought true hip hop to the stage, giving mumble rappers a run for their money (and jewels). Their night started off with singles from their latest project, Run the Jewels 3, and if you were a real fan, you caught the throwbacks from their first album sprinkled in throughout their set. – Cristina Jerome

Young Thug

Young Thug made his second appearance at Rolling Loud this year, but he probably should quit while he was ahead. Thugger had a great 2016, releasing three mixtapes — I’m Up, Sime Season 3, and Jeffery — all of which displayed a variation in his unusual rap style. Ticket-holders expected him to deliver the same energy on stage, but he didn’t quite deliver. The crowd still rapped along to the rapper’s lyrics, but most seemed pissed they left Kendrick Lamar’s performance at the Postmates stage for this. The only thing that could have made his performance better was rocking the baby blue dress he effortlessly “slayed” on his last project cover to his set. – Cristina Jerome

