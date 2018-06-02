Shania Twain Sings Through the Pain at the BB&T Center

There was a moment about a third of the way into Shania Twain's Friday night concert at the BB&T when the reigning Queen of Country Pop climbed a set of stairs to the top of the staging and jumped into the arms of one of her dancers as the final beat of "That Don't Impress Me Much" hit. She was wearing a leopard-print, double-slit gown that winked at the now iconic-hooded, bare midriff look she wore in the music video for the song. But instead of playing up the vamp of the moment, she laughed and whooped into the microphone when the song came to a close. "This is the first time I got the timing right! I'm so proud of myself," she said. "I did it!" Throughout her life, Twain has learned the hard way that she needs to root for herself before the applause comes in.

At 52 years old, after devastating heartbreak, career-threatening loss of her voice, and a decade-long hiatus from touring, Shania Twain is once again leading an arena tour production that rivals those that pop divas half her age have perfected, and it's damn impressive to behold. Twain is the first to acknowledge the challenges of the feat. "I'm not a dancer," she admits at one moment during the show. Later, as she runs back onto the stage after taking selfies with diehard fans on the floor, she worries out loud whether she might be slowing the showdown.

Twain has battled insecurity for years, particularly after a public betrayal and subsequent divorce from her ex-husband and collaborator Mutt Lange. The pair co-wrote all of Twain's music during the height of her career, from her second album, 1995's The Woman In Me through to their split in 2008. When Twain lost Lange, she not only lost her husband, but her primary creative partner, and subsequently, her voice, which weakened partly due to the period of psychological trauma that ensued.