The Eagles Played on Without Glenn Frey at Hard Rock Stadium

There is no logical reason for the Eagles to be playing onstage to a stadium crowd of tens of thousands of people each night in 2018. The seminal rock band has been through breakups, disputes, lawsuits, and, most critically, the untimely death of founding member and integral songwriter Glenn Frey in January 2016.

After Frey's death, drummer Don Henley stated publicly he did not think the band would tour ever tour again, but the Eagles rebounded, bringing in famed country musician Vince Gill and Frey's son Deacon to fill in on the late Eagle's guitar and vocals.

Before the Hard Rock Stadium audience could evaluate how the new blood would fare, opener Jimmy Buffett played up his eternal conch-retiree schtick in front a sea of Parrotheads. I attended my first Ultra Music Festival this year, but odds are that nothing I see at a concert this year will top watching a middle-aged man in khakis and a tropical button-up shirt doing three bumps of cocaine on the floor at a Jimmy Buffett concert. Buffett and the Eagles were long ago branded with the millennial "dad rock" stamp of disapproval, but apparently, these dads come to party hard. Buffett, barefoot and sweating through his T-shirt, shouted out every tropical paradise destination from Islamorada to Surfside — "I didn't see too many sharks, but I did see some land sharks" — as stock footage of glistening moonlit beaches shone behind him. The most surprising thing about a Buffett concert is that no one tries to sell you a timeshare at the end. His fans formed the shape of a fin above their heads and hulaed side-to-side for "Fins," with full-fledged tropical dioramas of palm trees, sharks, parrots, and beer planted on their heads and Hawaiian and tie-dyed shirts to complete their looks. Maybe that dad was snorting beach sand?