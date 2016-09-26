Nu Deco Ensemble Returns for a Second Season of Classical Music With a Twist

Jacomo Bairos leads the Nu Deco Ensemble. Photo by Southern Land Films/Celia D. Luna

The Nu Deco Ensemble has been living proof of Miami's music scene since the group's inception back in April 2015. And after wrapping its first season, the orchestra with a modern twist is back by popular demand for its second season, beginning October 27.

But for Nu Deco, the goal remains the same: Introduce new audiences to classical music by blending the genre with modern jams like those by Daft Punk and LCD Soundsystem.

Cofounders Sam Hyken and Jacomo Bairos are excited to continue their concert series throughout South Florida and have new collaborations with both local and international acts planned. They are also going to be doing community enrichment programs for kids in south Miami-Dade County at the Seminole Theatre in Homestead. Bairos, a native of the area, is eager to give back to a city that inspired his musical career.

“Homestead is incredibly important for me. Giving back to the community I grew up in — that raised me, nurtured my love for music and community — is one of the greatest joys and rewards of my life,” Bairos says. “Returning to perform educational concerts for thousands of kids in South Florida at Homestead’s Seminole Theater is a very special moment for us."

Nu Deco is a classical orchestra with a modern twist. Photo by Southern Land Films/Alex Markow

Nu Deco's second season will run through April 2017 with four runs of three-night concert series at the Light Box at Goldman Warehouse, North Beach Bandshell, New World Center, and the Arsht Center. Hyken, who arranges and composes Nu Deco’s material, says fans can expect collaborations with artists like Adam Schoenberg, William Brittelle, and Judd Greenstein as well as more covers of modern artists like Massive Attack.

This year, Nu Deco even enlisted the help of visual artist Christian Hannon to help with the visual side of a performance with New York-based composer Ricardo Romaneiro, which will take the audience through an electro-acoustic composition that blends sounds inspired by Miami’s transit system.

Both Hyken and Bairos are excited for the new season and confident in Nu Deco's model.

“Nu Deco is one of a kind," Bairos says. "There is no ensemble in the world performing the music we do in the special formula that we have. We are an orchestra reimagined for the 21st Century, and Sam and I have always felt that the orchestra, as a vehicle for expression, limitless in its potential to stir the soul, creates these environments of musical bliss and leaves everyone changed forever after a performance. We just feel we are scratching the surface of what is possible and [are] so honored our community is joining us on the ride.”

Tickets to Nu Deco's second season are available now via nu-deco.org.

