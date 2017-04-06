Bed Scene Talks Upcoming EP Ahead of Debut Show April 6 at Bardot

Composer/producer Nick Aponte of Bed Scene. Courtesy of Showskii Records.

Cotton-candy skies and technicolor dreams drip through the speakers and melt like gold into your ears, courtesy of Miami composer/producer Bed Scene.

Nick Aponte, better known as Bed Scene, is no stranger to the tropics. The Miami native is gearing up for his debut show tonight, April 6, at Bardot. It's presented by Showskii Records as part of the Artist Series.

New Times caught up with Bed Scene to talk about musical inspirations, his upcoming EP, and his writing process.

New Times: You’ve recently put out two debut singles that are a part of your forthcoming EP. Can you spill some details?

Bed Scene: The EP will be six songs that are scheduled for release by the end of the year. The whole production of Bed Scene has been in the works for a little over a year. A lot of trial-and-error went into choosing the right songs and vibe.... I went through a lot of songs that at first I wanted to use but then after realized it may not be a good fit. Once the aesthetic direction was, I guess... discovered, everything started becoming a little easier.

What is the writing process like for Bed Scene?

It’s different every time. Sometimes lyrics come first; sometimes it’s the chords on the guitar or piano. I try to record all the ideas that I think have any sort of potential. After recording a demo of the song seed, I’ll listen to it over and over again, and if I still really like it after listening to it 20-plus times, I’ll keep developing it into a full song.

How do Miami and your tropical surroundings inspire your music?

I have never really connected with the Miami atmosphere. Growing up, I was always a little more into the grungy lifestyle of living in a city like New York. My music is more a response to the music and art that interest me, along with personal experiences and the people I’ve met.

You’re a Miami native but went to school at the Berklee College of Music. How would you compare Boston’s music scene to Miami’s?

It’s pretty eclectic. There was a crowd for everything. During the time I was living there, I was heavy in the electronic music scene. I got really into making unconventional beats and concept pieces... The scene in Boston wasn’t afraid to get a little weird... However, Miami definitely has its source of eccentric music outfits, and lately I’ve been introduced to a lot of talented artists.

How would you describe Bed Scene’s music to people who have never heard it?

The short, simple answer would be somewhere between psych-pop and indie rock. I like to describe it as being supermelodic and even vulnerable at times. The music focuses more on the human emotion and artistic intent over being excessively flashy. I don’t want to overdescribe it too much.

What can people expect at Bed Scene’s debut show at Bardot?

Hopefully a pleasant auditory experience.

Bed Scene

10 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Bardot, 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-576-5570; bardotmiami.com. Free admission with RSVP at eventbrite.com.

