Monsieur Periné Explores What It Means to Be Latino on New Album, Encanto Tropical

As politicians around the world work tirelessly to build border walls, musicians knock them down. Over the past couple of years, Latin musicians have crossed over onto the mainstream U.S. charts in a wave not seen since the so-called "Latin invasion" of the late 1990s. And yet, as artists of the reggaeton and Latin trap genres enter the top of the charts, alternative Latin acts have also garnered attention.

Singer/songwriters such as Natalia Lafourcade and Mon Laferte have been influential forces for years, but as global interest in the music of the Caribbean and Central and South America grows, so do these artists' profiles. Colombia's Monsieur Periné has been making music for the better part of ten years, but the group's Latin Grammy win for Best New Artist in 2015 introduced it to a wider global audience.

Despite the acclaim and notoriety that came with the golden gramophone, the band's stated mission on its latest album, Encanto Tropical, is the same as always, says lead singer Catalina García. Like its debut album, Hecho a Mano, and its sophomore breakthrough, Caja de Música, the music is much more sonically diverse than the pop charts might have one believe.