Celebrating David Bowie at Parker Playhouse Is Not a Karaoke Show

In 2013, David Bowie wrote a song on his album The Next Day called “Valentine’s Day.” It was about a school shooting not unlike the one that happened February 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High. The coincidence is not lost on longtime Bowie keyboardist Mike Garson.

“It scared me to death,” Garson says. But also, it does not surprise him. “David was so advanced psychically and spiritually... his ability to recognize what reality was and not sugarcoat it was almost painfully true. He’s pointing out things maybe to wake us up a little bit, but sometimes they are on the more brutal side of life.”

Garson, who is above all a jazz pianist, made his first appearance on a Bowie recording in 1973 on the album Aladdin Sane. He remains best known and respected for the creepy, angular piano solo on the title track. Though not necessarily one of Bowie’s greatest hits, “Aladdin Sane” is a standout work among Bowie aficionados. Garson plays it regularly but with a twist. “I’m doing some different things with it, which you’ll see at the show. You’ll get a kick out of it,” he assures. “We have so much music by David — I have 38 pieces — we’re only able to squeeze in 22 or 23, so I rotate. We have ‘Quicksand,’ we have ‘Win,’ we have ‘Can You Hear Me?’ from Young Americans, we have ‘Panic in Detroit,’ ‘Diamond Dogs,’ ‘Changes,’ ‘Life on Mars,’ ‘Space Oddity,’ ‘Moonage Daydream,’ all of the hits. We’re doing ‘Disco King’; it opens the show.”