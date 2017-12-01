Meet the Little Monsters Who Waited Hours in Line for Lady Gaga at the AAA

If you're a pedestrian pop-music fan, your feelings about Lady Gaga might have dimmed from excitement, shock, or flat-out hatred to indifference in the years since the heights of the public's fascination with the shock-pop artist during her "Bad Romance" era. She willed the fame she wrote about on her debut album into existence through stunts such as her infamous MTV Video Music Awards meat dress and music-video epics such as "Paparazzi."

But over the past half-decade, Gaga's ubiquity has waned, and her fame has either diminished or transformed, depending upon whom you ask. Her 2013 album, Artpop, debuted at number one, but reviews were mixed and its single "Applause" became Gaga's last runaway radio hit. Yet at the same time her profile as a pop star lowered, her artistic career evolved. She hit the road on a coheadlining tour with Tony Bennett in support of their wildly successful jazz album, Cheek to Cheek; won a Golden Globe for her starring role on American Horror Story; performed at the Oscars, where she was nominated for her song "Til It Happens to You"; and played the Super Bowl two years in a row — the second time as the halftime performer. She'll make her big-screen debut next year in Bradley Cooper's remake of A Star Is Born.

Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, returned to the American Airlines Arena last night in support of her latest album, Joanne. It earned her two Grammy nominations this week and spawned the sleeper radio hit, "Million Reasons," but there's no question that as her career has expanded beyond pop, she's become an oxymoronic breed: a musician with a niche fan base who still packs stadiums.