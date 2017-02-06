menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

John Legend to Open Tour in Miami

Monday, February 6, 2017 at 1:52 p.m.
By Chuck Strouse
John Legend in 2009.EXPAND
John Legend in 2009.
Donna Lou Morgan, U.S. Navy
A A

John Legend will open a tour in Miami May 12 at Bayfront Park Amphitheatre, the artist announced today.

The 38-year-old singer-songwriter, who is married to model Chrissy Teigen, will start the Darkness and Light tour in Miami and then travel to more than two dozen cities before ending in New Orleans in June.

Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, February 10. (AAdvantage credit card holders can buy presale beginning Tuesday, February 7).  Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Gallant will be Legend's opening act.

Legend has also been involved in film lately. He had an executive producing credit on the 14-time Oscar-nominated film La La Land. He also appeared in that film, playing a jazz bandleader named Keith, along with stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. And he contributed to the film’s soundtrack with the song “Start a Fire.”

Every pair of tickets purchased online will include the option to also buy a copy of the album Darkness and Light. More details are available through John Legend's website.

Upcoming Events

Meet-and-greets with Legend and a winetasting will also be offered. Here's the tour schedule:

5/12/17 Miami, FL, Bayfront Park Amphitheatre
5/13/17 Clearwater, FL, Coachman Park
5/14/17 St. Augustine, FL, St. Augustine Amphitheatre
5/16/17 Tuscaloosa, AL, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
5/18/17 Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater
5/19/16 Atlanta, GA, Chastain Park Amphitheater
5/21/17 The Woodlands, TX, the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
5/22/17 Grand Prairie, TX, Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
5/24/17 Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre
5/25/17 Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara Bowl
5/27/17 Berkeley, CA, the Greek Theatre
5/28/17 Los Angeles, CA, the Greek Theatre
6/1/17 Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
6/3/17 Woodinville, WA, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
6/4/17 Woodinville, WA, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
6/7/17 Minneapolis, MN, Northrop Auditorium
6/8/17 Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theater
6/10/17 Highland Park, IL, Ravinia Festival
6/12/17 Huber Heights, OH, Rose Music Center at the Heights
6/13/17 Kansas City, MO, Starlight Theatre
6/15/17 Saint Louis, MO, the Fabulous Fox Theatre
6/16/17 Rochester Hills, MI, Meadowbrook Amphitheater
6/17/17 Toronto, ON, Molson Canadian Amphitheater
6/19/17 Boston, MA, Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
6/20/17 Columbia, MD, Merriweather Post Pavilion
6/22/17 Camden, NJ, BB&T Pavilion
6/23/17 Mashantucket, CT, Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater
6/27/17 New York, NY, Theater at Madison Square Garden
6/30/17 New Orleans, La Essence Festival

Chuck Strouse
Chuck Strouse is editor-in-chief of Miami New Times. He has shared in two Pulitzer Prizes and won dozens of other state local and national awards. He is an honors graduate of Brown University and has worked at multiple newspapers including the Miami Herald, Fort Lauderdale Sun Sentinel and Los Angeles Times.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Bayfront Park Amphitheatre
More Info
More Info

301 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33132

305-358-7550

www.livenation.com/venues/15031/bayfront-park-amphitheatre

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >