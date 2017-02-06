John Legend to Open Tour in Miami

John Legend will open a tour in Miami May 12 at Bayfront Park Amphitheatre, the artist announced today.

The 38-year-old singer-songwriter, who is married to model Chrissy Teigen, will start the Darkness and Light tour in Miami and then travel to more than two dozen cities before ending in New Orleans in June.

Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, February 10. (AAdvantage credit card holders can buy presale beginning Tuesday, February 7). Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Gallant will be Legend's opening act.

Legend has also been involved in film lately. He had an executive producing credit on the 14-time Oscar-nominated film La La Land. He also appeared in that film, playing a jazz bandleader named Keith, along with stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. And he contributed to the film’s soundtrack with the song “Start a Fire.”

Every pair of tickets purchased online will include the option to also buy a copy of the album Darkness and Light. More details are available through John Legend's website.

Meet-and-greets with Legend and a winetasting will also be offered. Here's the tour schedule:

5/12/17 Miami, FL, Bayfront Park Amphitheatre

5/13/17 Clearwater, FL, Coachman Park

5/14/17 St. Augustine, FL, St. Augustine Amphitheatre

5/16/17 Tuscaloosa, AL, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

5/18/17 Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater

5/19/16 Atlanta, GA, Chastain Park Amphitheater

5/21/17 The Woodlands, TX, the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

5/22/17 Grand Prairie, TX, Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

5/24/17 Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre

5/25/17 Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara Bowl

5/27/17 Berkeley, CA, the Greek Theatre

5/28/17 Los Angeles, CA, the Greek Theatre

6/1/17 Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

6/3/17 Woodinville, WA, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

6/4/17 Woodinville, WA, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

6/7/17 Minneapolis, MN, Northrop Auditorium

6/8/17 Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theater

6/10/17 Highland Park, IL, Ravinia Festival

6/12/17 Huber Heights, OH, Rose Music Center at the Heights

6/13/17 Kansas City, MO, Starlight Theatre

6/15/17 Saint Louis, MO, the Fabulous Fox Theatre

6/16/17 Rochester Hills, MI, Meadowbrook Amphitheater

6/17/17 Toronto, ON, Molson Canadian Amphitheater

6/19/17 Boston, MA, Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

6/20/17 Columbia, MD, Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/22/17 Camden, NJ, BB&T Pavilion

6/23/17 Mashantucket, CT, Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater

6/27/17 New York, NY, Theater at Madison Square Garden

6/30/17 New Orleans, La Essence Festival

