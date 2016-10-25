Jennifer Lopez to Perform Free Miami Concert in Support of Hillary Clinton

Lopez loves Clinton. Photo by George Martinez

If the 2016 presidential election was to be decided by the coolness of celebrity endorsements, it would have been over months ago.

Donald Trump — with fervent support from Z-listers like Scott Baio, Gary Busey, and the cast of Duck Dynasty — would have had to concede by now under the weight of Hillary supporters like Katy Perry, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and literally everyone who has ever been on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

And as the campaign dwindles down to its miserable final weeks, Hillary Clinton is mobilizing her army of influencers like social media-savvy fire ants. One big way she's doing it is with concerts, which, she's been assured by a team of #millennials, are on fleek AF, bae.

Yesterday, news broke that Jay Z would headline a concert for Hillary in the vital swing state of Cleveland, Ohio, the day before the election.

Meanwhile, Clint Eastwood has offered to fart into a harmonica at Ohio's Heinen's Grocery Store in support of Trump, according to sources.

And, in the literal only positive thing to come from this election, Miami will be getting its own pro-Hillary concert from Jennifer Lopez.

The free concert will take place at Bayfront Park's Klipsch Amphitheater. Tickets are currently being distributed from the hours of noon to 8 p.m. at several local Clinton campaign offices:

Wynwood Organizing Office, 2215 NW First Place, Miami.

Little Havana Organizing Office, 2140 W. Flagler St., Suite 102, Miami.

Miami DEC Office, 9543 S. Dixie Hwy., Pinecrest.

Tickets will be passed out until this Friday and the Clinton campaign warns: "Admission is first-come, first-served and a ticket does not guarantee access to the concert if capacity is reached. Only one ticket per person will be issued and guests must be present at the ticket distribution site to claim a ticket."

Doors to the concert open at 5:30 p.m. And this election, thankfully, ends in 14 days.

