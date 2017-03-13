Concert of the Week: Jazz in the Gardens
"Jazz in the Gardens" is the wrong name for this festival. The two-day event held at the home of the Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium, is now in its 12th year. But there is no garden, at least not in the typical, backyard sense of the word, and, more important, the music isn't strictly jazz.
If the true nature of the fest were in its name, it would go something
This year's fest boasts an exceptional and varied crop of artists: Common, Esperanza Spalding, Herbie Hancock, Jill Scott, LL Cool J, Morris Day & the Time, Robin Thicke, the Roots, and many others. Quietly, this has become one of the better Miami music events. And it receives less fanfare than it deserves.
It might seem somewhat disingenuous to describe a fest that draws about 70,000 people as quiet, but with quality like this, Jazz in the Gardens could be more.
Upcoming Events
-
Get the Led Out
TicketsThu., Mar. 16, 7:30pm
-
DJ Esco
TicketsFri., Mar. 17, 7:30pm
-
Paul Anka
TicketsFri., Mar. 17, 8:00pm
-
Billy Ocean
TicketsFri., Mar. 17, 8:00pm
-
ZZ Top
TicketsFri., Mar. 17, 8:30pm
Because Miami is a cultural melting pot, there are other options this week: Friday night, ZZ Top will visit the Fillmore, and Voodoo Glow Skulls will head to Churchill's Pub, and Lane 8 will spin at 1306 Saturday night.
Jazz in the Gardens
Saturday, March 18, and Sunday, March 19, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; jazzinthegardens.com; 800-745-3000. Tickets cost $96 to $222 via ticketmaster.com.
Related Location
347 Don Shula Dr.
Miami Gardens, FL 33056
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Royal Scottish National Orchestra
TicketsMon., Mar. 13, 8:00pm
-
Patti LaBelle
TicketsTue., Mar. 14, 8:00pm
-
Robert Earl Keen
TicketsTue., Mar. 14, 8:00pm
-
Satisfaction: The Ultimate Rolling Stones Tribute
TicketsTue., Mar. 14, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!