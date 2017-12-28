Holly Gleason's Lessons From Women in Country Music, From Dolly Parton to Taylor Swift

"It's a funny thing, about the tomatoes," says music journalist Holly Gleason over lunch at Books & Books. She's not talking about her meal. She's referencing what is now known as "Tomato-gate" in country music circles. In 2015, radio consultant Keith Hill did an interview with Country Aircheck, a popular source for country music news and analysis. During the interview, Hill argued that songs performed by women should be kept at a minimum on country radio playlists. "Trust me, I play great female records, and we’ve got some right now; they’re just not the lettuce in our salad," he said. "The lettuce is Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, and artists like that. The tomatoes of our salad are the females... If you want to make ratings in country radio, take females out."

Hill's caveman commentary was astounding, not least because of the sexist sentiments inherent in regarding women as decorative afterthoughts, but because it ignored the storied contributions of women to the country music genre. Taking into account the legacy of some of country music's most renowned names — Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Emmylou Harris, Lucinda Williams — his comments are almost comical.

Parton, Lynn, Harris, and Williams are just some of the women Holly Gleason features in her new book Woman Walk the Line: How the Women in Country Music Changed Our Lives. The book is an anthology of writings by music critics and some of entertainment's most influential women writing about the women who influenced them. Gleason says she did not have Tomato-gate in mind when she dreamed up the idea for the book, but there's no denying that its existence is inextricably tied to the cultural moment in which it's been released.