Gainesville, Florida Mourns the Loss of Native Son Tom Petty

There will be a th lot of Tom Petty covers blasting out of downtown Gainesville bars tonight, but if we didn't have smartphones to tell us the news, it wouldn't be much different than any other night.
Tom Petty went out a rock star. He'd just wrapped up his 40th Anniversary tour with his band, The Heartbreakers, a week ago. It's always too soon for the family, bandmates, and fanbase - a rock star's extended family — but as with David Bowie's recent demise — there's some comfort in knowing that the triumph of his swan song was poetic in itself.
Today, the world mourns the untimely loss of this Great American Rock Star - who went from poverty and a difficult childhood to writing some of the greatest songs to ever come out of America and playing in a supergroup with a Beatle, Dylan, and Roy Orbison. One town in particular is mourning especially heavily this morning: his hometown of Gainesville, Florida.
It's hard to overstate the massive hold Petty had over the college town in which he was born; the one in which he started his first bands, including Mudcrutch, which later evolved into the Heartbreakers. For anyone growing up in Gainesville or rolling through the transient Central Florida town for school, Tom Petty's music is inescapable. Every Gainesville punk band learns a Tom Petty song as a gimmick. When I saw Of Montreal play there ten years ago at what is now the Florida Theater, they covered "American Girl" specifically because they were in Gainesville. Kevin Barnes sang it while he was still covered in whipped cream, if memory serves.
No matter how hard he tried to debunk them, the town's Tom Petty legends would not die. There's the one about Petty writing "American Girl" about a girl who committed suicide by jumping from the Beaty Towers dorms. It's become ubiquitous enough to warrant its own Snopes fact check. The rumor's false, but 13th Street, on which Beaty Towers sit, becomes Highway 441 a couple of miles south of the University of Florida campus. To this day, when I go up to visit friends, I can't drive by without thinking, "She could hear the cars roll by/Out on 441/Like waves crashin’ in the beach."
For me, he's the soundtrack to many a Highway 441 joyride and also to drunk nights after last call when I was the last visitor at Flaco's or The Bull while my buddies' band covered "You Wreck Me."
It sometimes felt like Petty didn't love the town as much as it loved him. Our memories are soundtracked by his music, but for Petty, Gainesville represented painful memories of poverty and physical abuse at the hands of his father. But even the most resented hometown is an inextricable part of one's heart, and Gainesville showed up frequently in his songwriting. His 2006 homecoming at the O'Connell Center is remembered fondly by locals. It reaffirmed his gratitude to the town in which it all began.
Glenn Richards, host of WUFT's Morning Edition, has more than 30 years experience in radio, including at WVUM in the '90s and at Gainesville's Rock 104. When he moved from Miami to Gainesville in 2006 to pursue a telecommunications master's degree, Richards says, Tom Petty made the move more bearable. "Between Petty and the Gators, I prefer Petty," he says, adding that he was able to connect to the city through references in Petty's songs. "There's always been something about Gainesville that I was aware of, but moving here and really delving into the Gainesville music scene - naturally, it all begins with Tom Petty."
