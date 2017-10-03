Gainesville, Florida Mourns the Loss of Native Son Tom Petty

There will be a th lot of Tom Petty covers blasting out of downtown Gainesville bars tonight, but if we didn't have smartphones to tell us the news, it wouldn't be much different than any other night.

Tom Petty went out a rock star. He'd just wrapped up his 40th Anniversary tour with his band, The Heartbreakers, a week ago. It's always too soon for the family, bandmates, and fanbase - a rock star's extended family — but as with David Bowie's recent demise — there's some comfort in knowing that the triumph of his swan song was poetic in itself.

Today, the world mourns the untimely loss of this Great American Rock Star - who went from poverty and a difficult childhood to writing some of the greatest songs to ever come out of America and playing in a supergroup with a Beatle, Dylan, and Roy Orbison. One town in particular is mourning especially heavily this morning: his hometown of Gainesville, Florida.