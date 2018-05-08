After Her Brush with Artistic Adultery During Miami Music Week, Ellen Allien Hits Floyd

Miami’s sunshine and swaying palm fronds are intoxicating. South Beach’s seductive ways convince its tricks... err visitors ,,, that renting a Lamborghini is a good idea. Margaritas with upside-down Coronas lure prey to pimps, hos and blow-black holes. Even Ellen Allien has considered its advances. She was so drunk on ocean views during Miami Music Week at DJ Mag’s Poolside Sessions party one time that she considered playing a beach-vibe house set. However, shortly after Allien arrived at the Surfcomber Hotel on Collins Avenue, she experienced guilt. Or maybe she had a moment of realization. Either way she could not betray her true love – techno. Ellen Allien bleeds black techno blood even on a sunny day in Miami.
For today's set, Allien’s wearing black sneakers, a denim skirt, a black tank, and tinted rectangular John Lennon shades. There’s a scar on her right shoulder from a surgery she had two years ago. She was in a bad car accident on the way to a gig in Berlin. On her left arm is a tattoo of the alien that protects her. At 4 p.m. she steps to the controls to play a 60-minute set. She starts the set with a track by Dance 2 Trance at around 120 beats per minute. She then swerves for Berlin’s minimal/deep tech sound, which is her heartbeat. She could have played only the music of her Bpitch (bitch pitch) Control record label. But she spreads the love. Dark techno is served with a bright infectious smile. Her dancing is constant and strong. She plays her remix of Depeche Mode’s, “Cover Me,” then “Sexual Intimidation” by Katana, and a remix of Patrik Carrera’s, “Manipulate.” Everyone in the place is having a good time, but it’s Allien’s that is having the most fun. She fans herself with a vinyl record and then drops a needle on Anthony Linell’s “Layers of Reality.”
“I’m a positive and energetic person, I never sit still,” she says later. t. “I do pilates twice a week and I am dancing always, it keeps me strong.”
Shortly into our conversation, two fans ask for a photo with Allien. She kindly obliges. Her opinions are interesting and funny. White sausages in Munich are her favorite; she does not like lakes, but loves oceans. Seven months of her year are spent in Berlin and five in Ibiza. Berlin is her primary inspiration and all her music production happens there.
“When I find silence inside of me, it is kind of a meditation moment and then I have ideas," she says. "This only happens in Berlin. When I am in Ibiza, there are no ideas, and life is about the sea and sun. When I come back to Berlin the sea is gone. In Berlin there is quietness and then the process of creativity starts in my mind,” she adds.
Later that night, Peggy Gou, Nastia, and Allien play at Trade until 5:30 a.m. Allien and Nastia’s back-to-back has more tempo than the pool party. They are smashing the place out.
Afterwards, the crowd from Trade empties onto the Washington Avenue sidewalk, Rick Hernandez of Miami says this, “I’m a trance fan, but that was really good," he says. "I’m gonna have to check shows like this again. Who was that again?”
All around the world, there are opportunities for Hernandez to track down Allien in 2018. She is hosting a schedule of “We Are Not Alone” parties at Griessmuehle in Berlin, she’s at Detroit’s Movement Festival in late May and there is a summer residency in Ibiza at DC-10. Allien will return to Miami for a show at Floyd on Friday, May 18. Listen to her remix of Mount Kimbie’s, “T.A.M.E.D” for a preview of what the evening will sound like, the single releases May 11 and is certain to make the set list.
Allien’s honesty and genuineness is endearing in conversation – it’s felt on the dance floor.
Ellen Allien and Rex The Dog Live. 11 p.m. Friday, May 18, at Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-456-5613; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $20 via ticketfly.com.
