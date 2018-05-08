After Her Brush with Artistic Adultery During Miami Music Week, Ellen Allien Hits Floyd

All smiles and techno for Allien at Surfcomber on March 21, she returns with Rex the Dog to Floyd Miami on Friday, May 18

Miami’s sunshine and swaying palm fronds are intoxicating. South Beach’s seductive ways convince its tricks... err visitors ,,, that renting a Lamborghini is a good idea. Margaritas with upside-down Coronas lure prey to pimps, hos and blow-black holes. Even Ellen Allien has considered its advances. She was so drunk on ocean views during Miami Music Week at DJ Mag’s Poolside Sessions party one time that she considered playing a beach-vibe house set. However, shortly after Allien arrived at the Surfcomber Hotel on Collins Avenue, she experienced guilt. Or maybe she had a moment of realization. Either way she could not betray her true love – techno. Ellen Allien bleeds black techno blood even on a sunny day in Miami.

For today's set, Allien’s wearing black sneakers, a denim skirt, a black tank, and tinted rectangular John Lennon shades. There’s a scar on her right shoulder from a surgery she had two years ago. She was in a bad car accident on the way to a gig in Berlin. On her left arm is a tattoo of the alien that protects her. At 4 p.m. she steps to the controls to play a 60-minute set. She starts the set with a track by Dance 2 Trance at around 120 beats per minute. She then swerves for Berlin’s minimal/deep tech sound, which is her heartbeat. She could have played only the music of her Bpitch (bitch pitch) Control record label. But she spreads the love. Dark techno is served with a bright infectious smile. Her dancing is constant and strong. She plays her remix of Depeche Mode’s, “Cover Me,” then “Sexual Intimidation” by Katana, and a remix of Patrik Carrera’s, “Manipulate.” Everyone in the place is having a good time, but it’s Allien’s that is having the most fun. She fans herself with a vinyl record and then drops a needle on Anthony Linell’s “Layers of Reality.”

“I’m a positive and energetic person, I never sit still,” she says later. t. “I do pilates twice a week and I am dancing always, it keeps me strong.”