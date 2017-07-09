Metallica Brought Tradition to A Big Evdent

On Friday, the same day it was announced that Metallica scored their 12th number one album on the Billboard charts with last year’s platinum-selling Hardwired...to Self-Destruct, the L.A. based four-piece brought their spectacle of a show to Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium that was as impressive as the fact that people still buy albums versus simply streaming.

One of the seminal heavy metal acts of the '80s and '90s who led the way in ushering in a new era of speed, power, and complexity in mainstream rock and roll, Metallica is part of a nearly extinct breed. As opposed to a Beyoncé or Coldplay, these musicians are the last of the hard rock bands that command a fan base large enough to still fill a sports stadium. During this stop, on a balmy 85 degree evening in South Florida, Metallica once again pulled it off.

More telling of their popularity was the crowd. There was an eight year gap between their last two records, but the hardcores were nonetheless out in force. Sure, there were the occasional Miami cliches wandering around, like the gaggle of overdressed girls who got lost on their way to E11even, but otherwise, this was a diverse crowd, largely Hispanic and white with a broad spectrum of ages, that was uniform in their worship of their metal gods.

EXPAND Photo by George Martinez

Not seen at a Metallica concert: pastel colors. Instead, black is the dress code du jour and more specifically, black Metallica T-shirts. Clearly, fans buying and wearing a band’s merch at said band’s show is nothing new or revealing; however, there were many, many, many ancient-ass Metallica shirts that looked older than most of the lead singers of bands that grew up listening to the veteran rockers (to be fair, there were plenty of shirtless men, most of whom were more Chris Farley than Chris Evans, but hey it was hot).

Their loyalty was well-rewarded with a massive show that was equal parts greatest hits album and summer blockbuster film in the form of a rock concert.

In keeping with tradition, the show opened with a scene from the 1966 Western, The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly featuring a score by the legendary Ennio Morricone, something Metallica has done since 1983. Although, the sheer scale of this event outdoes anything the band was capable of in the early part of its career. Behind the band stood four, two-story-high screens. Across from them on the opposite end of the stadium were three columns of cameras and spotlights operated by at least twelve technicians. Regardless of seat location in the stadium, no fan was going to miss a single, sweaty guitar lick.

Lead singer and frontman James Hetfield welcomed the audience by saying, “Metallica does not give a shit who you are, where you’re from, what God you believe in, what color you are, who you voted for.” He wanted Miami to focus on similarities and the ability of music to bring people together before launching into “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” an anti-war song.

EXPAND Photo by George Martinez

Hetfield, guitarist Kirk Hammett, bassist Robert Trujillo, and the band’s other founding member, drummer Lars Ulrich, then tore through fan favorites such as “Creeping Death,” “Master of Puppets,” “Sad But True,” “Seek and Destroy,” “The Unforgiven,” and “Wherever I May Roam,” among others. The pace and stamina exceeded that of the twenty and thirty-something-year-olds thrashing about in the mosh pit on the field. A Metallica concert is a thunderous, visceral experience; it’s like a battle scene between two barbarian armies interrupted by a swarm of bees and a monster truck rally, all at once. A sold out Miami Dolphins crowd has never been this loud.

Even the band’s recent work, “”Halo On Fire” and “Moth Into Flame,” illustrate how little they’ve softened over the years. Each song is a fist on a boxer, pummeling an opponent, who burps fire with each successive blow.

Aside from the encore, the standout of the night was “One.” Yet another anti-war song, “One” is concerned with the horrors of war, imagining a WWI soldier getting his limbs blown off. For this, Metallic and the small city of firestarters they employ pulled out all the stops by recreating gunshot sounds and booming mortars with every pyrotechnic trick at their disposal. “One” was, in a word, intense.

EXPAND Photo by George Martinez

The main reason Metallica became the world conquerors they are today, with fans stretching from South America to South Korea, is the 1991 self-titled album, often called The Black Album. The evening’s encore consisted of three songs, two of which came from that game changer. “Nothing Else Matters,” a song that should stand in reverence alongside “Stairway to Heaven” as a modern masterpiece, was performed with none of the flash and pomp of “One.” It was enough to be entranced by that sweet, if melancholy, melody. Speaking of classics, like AC/DC’s “Back in Black” or Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” the show closer, opens with an iconic intro instantly recognizable to any hard rock music fan and a beat so ferocious and adrenaline-pumping, it could get the most docile soul to run through a fucking wall.

When the crowd chanted “Obey your master” during “Master of Puppets,” it was obvious who was pulling on the strings, whipping their bodies back and forth like blithely, deliriously happy rag dolls. That’s because ultimately, as inclusive as Hetfield wants Metallica shows to be, they aren’t. A Metallica show isn’t for the casual music fan, trying something new. Beyond the grandiosity of the fireworks and the lasers, lies the music, and that’s what mattered the most and always will. This was a show for the truest of Metallica fans through and through.

