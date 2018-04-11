Seriously, Netflix’s Lost in Space Reboot Is a Family-Adventure Triumph

The best piece of writing advice I’d ever gotten came from an MFA adviser who tossed my packet of moody, atmospheric prose onto the table and said, “You know, things can happen in a story.” I think about that every time I watch a television series that dawdles and plot blocks, stretching what should have been a 90-minute movie into a 10-hour exercise in patience — something can and should happen.

Netflix, which has pioneered bingeable TV and too often expands a show’s premise beyond its ability to provide entertainment, seems to have finally found some creators who also believe that things should happen. In Lost in Space, a reimagining of disaster king Irwin Allen’s kitschy ’60s series, things happen at a pace that can truly be described as breathless; the second one problem is seemingly solved, another immediately presents itself, again and again until I wondered if this family adrift in the cosmos and stranded on an alien planet would ever have time to sleep — or if I would let the series autoplay me into insomnia myself.

Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, the duo behind the recent Power Rangers reboot, are the driving force behind this high-octane new Lost in Space. That means it’s not another reboot in the “this, but dark” category. Instead, Lost in Space is nearly Steven Spielberg airy, telling the story of a super-smart family selected to populate a Utopian space colony but who get lost somewhere along the way. It’s the kind of adventure where people may die but rarely sulk. That’s even though the mother and father of this seemingly doomed family — Maureen (Molly Parker) and John Robinson (Toby Stephens) — are essentially estranged and only uprooting their kids from Earth to live on the Alpha Centauri colony together because John would never have seen them again otherwise. Because the focus of this series falls so squarely on characters working together to complete tasks — and show off fun science know-how — there’s precious little time to dig too far into their psychology. And thank God for that: Not every story must be an agonizing emotional autopsy of a relationship.