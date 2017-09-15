Vizcaya Is Offering Free Passes to Volunteers Assisting in Irma Clean Up

Like much of South Florida, Vizcaya Museum and Gardens has suffered heavy damages to its property and is trying its best to get cleaned up. Like most of your neighbors, they could also really use your help. Unlike your neighbors, however, they're offering more in return than a grateful hug and some bottled water.

The museum is seeking volunteers every day from 9 a.m to 4 p.m., until further notice. Anyone who volunteers for a three-hour shift will be given a free Family Pass for two adults and two children to visit Vizcaya — a $48 value — valid when the museum re-opens.

"People will be helping to clear fallen trees and other debris from the gardens. It's basically yard work. The volume is very high so we appreciate all the help we can get," Vizcaya's digital communications manager Alex Serna tells New Times.

All ages are welcome to help, with a caveat. "We recommend that if children want to participate, they be no younger than 7 years old and always be supervised by a parent."

All volunteers should ask for the Horticulture Department upon arrival, so that security can escort them to the proper areas and direct them as to where to park.

Vizcaya's executive director Joel Hoffman said the damage to the estate was fairly extensive, but fortunately most of the art and architecture avoided damage. "Hurricanes Katrina and Wilma had a lot more sculpture damage. We can credit learning from those storms and years of careful tree trimming for not getting damaged this time. We had a storm team there throughout the storm troubleshooting for us. Thanks to their assistance there was no severe collection damage."

Basement flooding Courtesy of Vizcaya Museum and Gardens

Hoffman said fallen debris in the gardens, flooding in the building's basement, and substantial destruction of the yacht landing were the most severe damages. "The basement was flooded by the storm surge. That space which includes our cafe and shop has been our main focus right now. We've been drying up that space because we need to get the basement intact to get the power and air condition going for the main house."

Even though there is a lot of work to be done, Hoffman said he is hopeful with your help that they can re-open fairly soon. "After Katrina and Wilma, we opened within a week. The key now is getting our power back and clearing the roads. I'm optimistic. We won't be closed for months, I can say that."

