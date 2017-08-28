Miami Couple Launches the Tropics Swim Line to Combat Ocean Pollution

For Isabella Cisneros and Ramiro Carranza, the launch of their eco-conscious swimwear line was kind of a perfect storm. Both felt a profound connection to nature, with Carranza turning to the outdoors when he moved to Miami from Argentina as a young man. After watching A Plastic Ocean, a documentary on Netflix exposing dangerous levels of plastic polluting our oceans, the two felt restless about the consequences of pollution and somewhat powerless to make a major, lasting change.

These musings would remain simply that, until a 2016 trip to Tulum, Mexico, drove them to take an actionable course toward a more sustainable future. On that trip, Cisneros and Carranza spent a week at an eco-friendly hotel. Electricity was forgone in favor of solar energy; the food served was grown in the hotel's private garden. Spending a week off the grid was a sharp contrast to the typical Tulum experience, where bindhi -sporting, designer-threads-wearing hipsters took molly and danced to EDM on the beach in an effort to connect with Pachamama. In exploring the multifaceted sides of Tulum, Carranza and Cisneros realized there might be a way to marry the fashion-conscious and the eco-conscious.