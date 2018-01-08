"It Was the Store of Stores": The Importance of Miami's Burdines Flagship

Few stores have played as big a role in the history of Miami as the Macy's in downtown, which the company announced would be closing permanently in the near future. Before it was a Macy's, though, the building bore the name Burdines, and it was the flagship for Florida's first family of retail. Burdines has been a part of the city's history since the beginning. The store's founder, William Burdine, and his son John came to Miami only two years after the city was incorporated and built the first W.M. Burdine & Son clothing store in downtown.

That store would go on to be incredibly successful, and the family would move its company to Miami shortly thereafter and build Burdines into what would become one of the most popular department stores in the state for the decades to come. And the downtown store was the root of that success.

"I'll tell you what," says Paul George, HistoryMiami's resident historian, "it's meant a lot. It was really the centerpiece of retail, the downtown building... I can't overstate how important it was for the retail history of the area. It was the store of stores... Even when that store began to build branches — Miami Beach, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and ultimately suburbia, Dadeland, and all the other places — that downtown store was still the most important store in Miami into the 1960s."