Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less

Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they're all under $10. Celebrate Halloween at Wynwood's HalloWYN, bringing music, food, drinks, and fun for all monsters, creeps, ghouls, and phantoms. On Friday, don't miss the Pancakes & Booze Art Show at the Bar at 1306, featuring paintings, photography, sculpture, graffiti, and delicious pancakes with a side of alcohol.

HalloWYN at Wynwood Art District

7 p.m. Monday, free

Halloween is on a Monday, and though that is truly the scariest day of the week, it's not exactly known for its all-night ragers. Good thing the event planners and promoters at Swarm give no effs about that. After a rousing good time in 2015, HalloWYN is back and spookier than ever. It's an all-ages, totally free block party taking over the hip Wynwood Arts District with music, food, drinks, and fun for all monsters, creeps, ghouls, and phantoms.

Halloween 2016 at Lincoln Road Mall

5 p.m. Monday, free

This year’s Halloween night on Lincoln Road offers treats for all ages. The evening kicks off with family-friendly activities including costumed stilt walkers, face-painting, and trick or treating at participating stores along the road. Later on, find a smattering of DJs and live performances across five different stages. Make sure to come dressed in costume.

Hatha Yoga at Miami Beach Botanical Garden

Hatha Yoga at Miami Beach Botanical Garden

12:30 p.m. Wednesday, free

Everyone, from doctors to green-juice-guzzling housewives, agrees that yoga has undisputed physical and mental health benefits. In fact, yoga might be the answer to all of your stress-related woes. Add South Florida’s gorgeous weather to the mix, and it’s literally a breath of fresh air. Take Hatha Yoga at Miami Beach Botanical Garden, and channel your inner Buddha amid the lush foliage. The all-ages class combines strengthening, stretching, and relaxation on the terrace.

"American Banned" at Macaya Gallery

Daily, free

The showcase is a politically charged exhibit featuring works addressing police brutality, censorship, and white privilege from artists Chor Boogie, Stuart Sheldon, and Ashley Reid.

In the Lobby Lounge at Olympia Theater

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, free

This Wednesday, head to Olympia Theater for another iteration of In the Lobby Lounge. This week will feature modern and contemporary works of fiction read by actors from the Miami Theater scene. Doors open at 6 p.m. and readings start at 6:30 p.m.

Free First Thursdays at PAMM

6 p.m. Thursday, free

This Thursday is a good time to visit the Perez Art Museum Miami as there is free admission and a later closing time. Roam museum grounds until 9 p.m. and grab a pre-weekend bite at Verde, the museum's signature restaurant, too.

Hack 4 Power at EcoTech Visions

8 p.m. Friday, free

Experience EcoTech Visions' first-ever hackathon, where hackers will focus on building tools with the ability to stimulate neighborhoods and help businesses participate in the digital economy. During the event, hackers will test out the Miami Dade Transit app, create websites, and enhance the online presence of Miami Dade Chamber businesses.

Free Art Fridays at Various Locations

All day Friday, free

Friday: the end of the workweek, the beginning of debauched fun, the only song for which Rebecca Black will ever be known. But Friday is so much more than all of that. It’s also a chance to score some free original art. Free Art Fridays is a worldwide art movement that’s made its way to Miami, and the city’s local chapter, founded by local artist and promoter Registered Artist, is striving to unite artists, art collectors, and anyone who loves a good scavenger hunt. Every Friday, artists hide their work around the city, and whoever finds it gets to take it home for free.

USpeak Flash Fiction and Poetry Series: Afrobella at Books & Books

6:30 p.m. Friday, free

Women of all shades and shapes deserve to be celebrated. The “Godmother of Brown Beauty Blogging,” Patrice Grell Yursik, a former New Times editor and famed beauty blogger, will share her professional journey at a special edition of the USpeak Flash Fiction and Poetry Series Friday. Yursik created Afrobella, a beauty blog that covers natural hair, multicultural skin care, and celebrity culture. Her hot takes on looking great have earned her a spot on the Women’s Wear Daily list "50 Most Influential People in the Multicultural Market."

Pancakes & Booze Art Show at The Bar at 1306

8 p.m. Friday, $5

If you've never had breakfast for dinner, this Friday is a good time to try it. The Pancakes & Booze Art Show returns to Miami with its trademark winning combination: paintings, photography, sculpture, graffiti, and, oh yeah, delicious pancakes with a side of alcohol. More than 65 artists will take over the Bar at 1306 for the flapjack-themed fete, which will also feature body painting and live musical performances.

