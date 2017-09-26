Florida Boaters Step Up to Help the Keys — And How You Can, Too

Weeks after Hurricane Irma, South Floridians are looking beyond the confines of their homes and communities to help those who have lost absolutely everything in the Keys and islands. In many instances, these folks have no community – or country — to access or return to.

One group knows the islands perhaps better than anyone: boaters.

While some take the periodic trip to Saint Thomas or weekend journey to the Keys, boating and yachting folks live and breathe the islands everyday.

And in the Keys’ and Caribbean islands’ most desperate time of need, incredible stories of love and human kindness are emerging. Within these accounts is Brian Turner, a resident of Bradenton and member of the Haulin Grass Fishing Team who has “countless memories in the Keys over the years.”

What remains of a dock near Tavernier Key. Courtesy: Rachel Staddon

Partnering with businesses along the west coast of Florida with the end goal of helping Marathon and places nearby, Turner and the Haulin Grass team collected more than 120,000 pounds of supplies in a matter of days. They then loaded the goods on semis and hand-delivered them to people in need as well as local authorities after a vividly grim multi-day journey south.

“It’s really bad… What stuck out in my mind were the refrigerators and freezers in the median all the way down US-1,” said Turner of his recent trek to the Keys alongside three teammates. “It looks like a landfill… and it’s just brown all the way down there from the wind and salt blasts.”

Rachel Staddon, a Fort Lauderdale-based boat captain, has her own memories in the Keys immediately before and after Irma. One of her good friends had a heart attack while preparing for the storm, so she bolted down to Tavernier Key to help him and some of his elderly friends secure their homes. After the storm, Staddon returned to a different world, where she tried to help bring some order to the chaos by cleaning her friend’s yard and surroundings.

“It was like a bomb went off in the Keys,” she said. “We ventured down to Islamorada and it was just horrendous… like a scene from The Walking Dead. Everything was gone or blown down… there was hardly anything to it anymore, but I had to help.”

Fort Lauderdale boat captain Carvey Iannuzzi has a number of clients throughout South Florida and the Caribbean. Following Irma, he was called to Saint Thomas to help folks float their submerged boats back to surface. Knowing the island was among the worst hit, he checked a box of toothbrushes and dire necessities that were ultimately distributed to locals.

Each night, Iannuzzi flew back to Puerto Rico from Saint Thomas (as there were literally no places to stay on the island at the time), until finding himself in the crosshairs of Maria. Amid the chaos that ensued before Maria’s arrival on Puerto Rico, Iannuzzi was fortunate enough to hop aboard one of the last U.S.-bound flights off the island.

Since his return, he and his fiancé, Kara, collected a truck-full of supplies and drove them down to Islamorada, where they first met. As for his return to the Caribbean, Iannuzzi says, “I’m planning to go back as soon as I can get there.”

EXPAND Goods being distributed to locals on Saint Thomas. Courtesy: Carvey Iannuzzi

Amid the selfless stories, there are still so many that need help. Among those driving forward-thinking initiatives is Alex Rojas, a hotel manager in Dania Beach.

At the core of his efforts is a place he holds dear: the island of Vieques, which his home to nearly 10,000 people and is located just off the east coast of Puerto Rico. Rojas lived on Vieques for four years as the director of housekeeping at a large resort. With so many connections stemming from Vieques and with friends still living on the island, he is starting to hear the horror stories pour in.

“Violence is starting to take over the island… looting has started and [the thieves] are starting go to the most vulnerable places, like hotels,” said Rojas. “Not much is guarding them at all and people are afraid and have nothing.”

Together with friends from across the U.S. – via a group called ViequesLove - Rojas is helping to rally up funds for ultimately delivering vital necessities to the island. Once purchased, the group needs someone to step up to help them get the good there.

“We’re going to need some honest folks, maybe with a big boat, to help us get these supplies there,” he says.

So, what can you do to help? According to the folks that have been there firsthand, here’s the scoop:

A handful of the 120,000 pounds of goods collected by the Haulin Grass Fishing Team. Courtesy: Haulin Grass Fishing Team

The Islands

Iannuzzi: “If you can find someone in the islands or Keys that need a toothbrush, or clothes, or the most basic necessities, find a way to get a box of stuff to them, whether it’s by mail or another way. Anything helps.”

The Keys

Staddon: “The Keys are made up of hotels, bars and restaurants. So many people right now have no way of generating income. In addition to donating wherever you can now, it will be important to remember these business and how you can engage with them months from now.”

Turner: “Contact the local municipalities down there and work through their protocols and through the channels that they operate. See if there is a way that the workers and volunteers down there can be relieved for a day or two to deal with own losses. Everyone is recovering.”

Vieques

Rojas: “We’re seeing the funds come in. And soon, we’ll need a way to get the different types of supplies and clothing we purchase to the people on Vieques. For now, everyone is trying to survive the shock of the hurricane and the little they have left together.”

