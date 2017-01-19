Nike's New Lincoln Road Store, a Flashy Fitness Playground, Opens Today

EXPAND Courtesy of Nike

For months, the building on the northeast corner of Lincoln Road and Lenox Avenue has undergone a transformation into Miami Beach's newest fitness capital. Today the Nike Miami store opens its doors for the first time, giving fitness fanatics a first look at the brand's limited-edition swag and state-of-the-art shopping perks.

What was once a Williams Sonoma and Pottery Barn is now a two-story, 31,000-square-foot athletic fashion mecca. Heidi O’Neill, president of Nike DTC, says choosing Miami for its latest innovation was a no-brainer. "As we thought about where our next steps would be in leading the future of sports retail, we thought Miami would be the perfect step in that journey."

The store's extravagant exterior was designed with Miami in mind, using waffle ironing in concrete and terrazzo panels, echoing South American and South Florida design. In addition, the first floor showcases a multimedia installation by Miami artist Jessy Nite, combining the forces of painting, typography, and sculpture.

EXPAND Artist Jessy Nite Courtesy of Nike

One of the most cutting-edge features here is the Nike+ Trial Zones. Not only do you get to try on products, but now you also get to try them out. Get a feel for your new kicks while shooting hoops on the 285-square-foot basketball court or score a goal on the synthetic turf soccer field. You can even get a personalized running experience on a camera-operating treadmill. It records your stride and knee performance while you run and then downloads your information and preferences to ensure a customized consultation.

Nike store associates, with hours of certified training knowledge, are basically the Apple Genius Bar experts of fitness apparel. "If you’re interested in running or taking your first yoga class or trying out for a basketball team… we will match you with the right expert for you. Personal shopping meets personal training," O’Neill says.

EXPAND Courtesy of Nike

Nike Miami also blends the experiences of a sports center and an intimate boutique in its first-floor women’s section, known as the Lounge. Customers can schedule one-on-one appointments for everything from bra fittings to pants hemming. Fitting rooms here are double the standard size, with mood lighting that simulates a yoga studio or night run to help shoppers' decisions between cuts and colors.

Nike+ member perks and access to premium products (such as the Kobe Fade to Black Pack, Kyrie 3 “What The,” Air Force 1 UltraForce Mid, and Zonal Strength Tights) are additional incentives to arrive ASAP to today's grand opening.

Nike Miami Grand Opening

10 a.m. Thursday, January 19, at 1035 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach. Admission is free. Visit nike.com.

