New Frost Science Exhibition Shows How the Brain Rewires Itself After Injury

For years scientists believed that the human brain could only develop neural connections during the early years of a person's life. With this paradigm, hope was bleak for people who suffered catastrophic injuries, as doctors believed they'd be able to regain lost abilities, such as speech. However, new medical discoveries suggest that the complex organ is more resilient — and more of a dark horse — than previously thought.

"New research shows that though there are certain periods that are more prevalent than others, our brains can actually reorganize or 'rewire' and form new connections throughout life," says Daniella Orihuela, an exhibition developer at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science. "This phenomenon is known as plasticity or neuroplasticity. This incredible phenomenon that our brains are capable of is applicable in the event of a brain injury."

In addition to the brain's ability to bounce back after a trauma, which has given hope to many — survivors of strokes; patients suffering from Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s — it's also been found that it can form new neural connections in response to new experiences, meaning humans are capable of being lifelong learners. It's with this shapeshifting power of our brains in mind that Frost Science unveils "Brain: The Inside Story" on Saturday, October 7. The exhibition, which will be open until April 15, will not only explore how the brain works at its most basic functions, but will also share the most recent, game-changing insights drawn from the field of neuroscience.