Miami Art Week 2016: The Best Things to Do During Art Basel on Sunday
Courtesy of Miami Supercar Rooms
Looks like we made it. Another Art Basel week in the books. But the party's not officially over yet. The fairs are still open, and plenty of events around town are hoping to lure stragglers in with promises of restoration and mimosas. If you can muster the strength to get out of your sweatpants and out the door, these are the best places to be.
YogArt
You're tired, you're hungover, and your body aches from wandering the fairs and the streets. Don't even act like you don't need a restorative yoga sesh. YogArt takes over the Sacred Space this morning to bring you back to life.
10 a.m. to noon at 105 Northeast 24th Street, Miami. yogartevent.com/#yogartbasel
Promenade Auto 2016
All week long, you've been going to Wynwood for the block parties and the murals. Today, you'll go there for the cars. Miami Supercar Rooms has blocked off three blocks to showcase rare and vintage rides. Think of it as art on wheels.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2022 NW First Ct., Miami. Visit facebook.com
Fashion Happy Hour Art Basel Party
Mimosas, a runway show, live DJs, and shopping? If you can stand any more spectacle and sparkle this week, this final Basel bash at Wynwood 5th Ave is totally your scene.
12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 2451 NW Fifth Ave., Miami. Visit facebook.com
India: As It Is
This celebration of Indian culture combines music, food, and yoga with multimedia art with photos and prints of India. Sounds like a lively, yet chill, way to close out this year's Basel season.
6 p.m. at Inhale Miami, 6301 NE Second Ave., Miami. Visit facebook.com.
Miami Heat dinner
Tavern at Hotel Croydon hosts a special dinner with guest Derrick Williams of the Miami Heat. Miami FC and Melin Brand Hats are sponsors.
7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 3720 Collins Ave, Miami Beach. Visit southbeachgroup.com.
