Miami Meditators Will Stage a Flash Mob to Bring Zen to Holiday Shoppers

Between shopping, eating and your Trump-loving uncle, the holiday season is enough to make even the most Zen among us feel crazy.
There’s never been a better time to pause to take some deep breaths. On Saturday, the Miami meditation group Blue Ocean Sangha is holding a meditation flash mob at The Shops at Sunset Place in South Miami. It's a perfect way to both shop and relax.
The event is open to new or experienced meditators alike. There's not much to it: Simply show up, sit down and breathe mindfully for as long as you’d like. Whether you stay for five minutes or the full hour, you’re likely to feel the benefits.
Antonio Brunner, the leader of the meditation group and the event's organizer, said even a simple event like this can be surprisingly transformative.
"It's a semi-spontaneous and creative way to encourage folks to realize that they are allowed to take their rightful place anywhere in the world by just stopping for a few minutes and being in touch with their breathing and body," Brunner said. "Those powers are portable to the workplace and can help us be more solid employees or business leaders, or to be more steady members of our family."
Meditators will gather at 2 p.m. on the outdoor stairs on the first floor. Look for an easel with a written invitation to join in. In case of rain, meet under the covered area by the first-floor escalators to the AMC Theaters.
Feel free to bring a cushion or something soft to sit on. Some cushions will be provided.
Meditation flash mob. 2 p.m. Saturday, December 16, at The Shops at Sunset Place, 5701 Sunset Dr., South Miami; blueoceansangha.org. Admission is free.
