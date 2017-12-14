Miami Meditators Will Stage a Flash Mob to Bring Zen to Holiday Shoppers

Between shopping, eating and your Trump-loving uncle, the holiday season is enough to make even the most Zen among us feel crazy.

There’s never been a better time to pause to take some deep breaths. On Saturday, the Miami meditation group Blue Ocean Sangha is holding a meditation flash mob at The Shops at Sunset Place in South Miami. It's a perfect way to both shop and relax.

The event is open to new or experienced meditators alike. There's not much to it: Simply show up, sit down and breathe mindfully for as long as you’d like. Whether you stay for five minutes or the full hour, you’re likely to feel the benefits.