Did Goths Save Miami From A Category 5 Hurricane?

Yesterday Hurricane Irma was a Category 5 storm with her deadly gaze on Miami-Dade and Broward counties. However, a few local goths weren't having it. Nope. Crystal Jerdak and Dairo Eduardo Urrea took to Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier and, to the astonishment of some lucky passersby, engaged in an ancient goth ritual dance.

The purpose? To "scare away" the hurricane.

Goth dancing to blow hurricane Irma away Posted by Crystal Jerdak on Friday, September 8, 2017