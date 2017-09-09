Did Goths Save Miami From A Category 5 Hurricane?

Yesterday Hurricane Irma was a Category 5 storm with her deadly gaze on Miami-Dade and Broward counties. However, a few local goths weren't having it. Nope. Crystal Jerdak and Dairo Eduardo Urrea took to Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier and, to the astonishment of some lucky passersby, engaged in an ancient goth ritual dance.
The purpose? To "scare away" the hurricane.
Goth dancing to blow hurricane Irma awayPosted by Crystal Jerdak on Friday, September 8, 2017
Although their dance on the beach was mainly done to appease Facebook friends, the force runs strong with these two, evidently. Today—despite what all the forecasts said—Irma's track has veered west. The result? The eye wall of the hurricane is no longer expected to make landfall on Florida's east coast.
Is this just a coincidence? Perhaps. But considering how even experts get it wrong in terms of the weather, who's to say Jerdak and Urrea's killer, freestyle dance moves didn't somehow—perhaps through the Butterfly Effect—deter the hurricane? If that's the case, then these goths are protectors of the Sunshine State!
In a world where there are currently three hurricanes swirling about and Trump is president, strange things are obviously possible.
"All of the positive feed back from this silly event I made, really warms my heart," Jerdak tells New Times. "Though we should all take this hurricane very seriously, we should still be able to make light of this dark situation in some way."
