Rachel Bloom, Wayne Brady, Justin Guarini, and Broadway Stars Unite for Parkland Benefit Concert

It's not often that Florida's fans of musical theater get to make their counterparts in New York jealous.

But this month, Broadway geeks around the globe will have their eyes on the BB&T Center — and their minds on Parkland.

From Broadway With Love: A Benefit Concert for Parkland, USA is gathering performers from the world's biggest Broadway shows, including Hamilton, Wicked, Waitress, and Hairspray. Among the boldface names are stage veteran Rachel Bloom, star of the acclaimed CW show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend; Whose Line Is It Anyway? star Wayne Brady; Matthew Morrison of Glee, Finding Neverland, and Hairspray; and American Idol runnerup and Twitter genius Justin Guarini. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks, according to a news release.