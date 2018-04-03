 


Rachel Bloom in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.
Courtesy of the CW

Rachel Bloom, Wayne Brady, Justin Guarini, and Broadway Stars Unite for Parkland Benefit Concert

Ciara LaVelle | April 3, 2018 | 12:27pm
AA

It's not often that Florida's fans of musical theater get to make their counterparts in New York jealous.

But this month, Broadway geeks around the globe will have their eyes on the BB&T Center — and their minds on Parkland.

From Broadway With Love: A Benefit Concert for Parkland, USA is gathering performers from the world's biggest Broadway shows, including Hamilton, Wicked, Waitress, and Hairspray. Among the boldface names are stage veteran Rachel Bloom, star of the acclaimed CW show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend; Whose Line Is It Anyway? star Wayne Brady; Matthew Morrison of Glee, Finding Neverland, and Hairspray; and American Idol runnerup and Twitter genius Justin Guarini. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks, according to a news release.

The show will take place Monday, April 16, at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. Tickets went on sale Tuesday, April 3, at noon. Proceeds will be donated to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund and Shine MSD, a program for arts advocacy in Parkland.

It's likely Broadway fans will hear hits from the shows they love, but the event will also pay homage to MSD. Some songs in the show were written by Parkland students, who collaborated with New York theatrical composers. Shooting victim Jamie Guttenberg's dance troupe will perform, and several Stoneman Douglas students are scheduled to speak.

Check out the lineup of stars below, and visit frombroadwaywithlove.org.

Matthew Morrison (Glee, Finding Neverland, The Light in the Piazza, Hairspray)
Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)
Deborah Cox (The Bodyguard)
Wayne Brady (Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Chicago cast of Hamilton)
Kirstin Maldonado (Pentatonix)
Noah Galvin (The Real O’Neals, Dear Evan Hansen)
Justin Guarini (American Idol, In Transit)
Vincent Rodriguez III (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)
Ephraim Sykes (Hamilton, Hairspray Live)
Erich Bergen (Madam Secretary)
Christy Altomare (Anastasia)
Laura Bell Bundy (Anger Management, Legally Blonde)
Telly Leung (Aladdin)
Jordan Donica (My Fair Lady, Hamilton)
Donna Lynne Champlin (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)
Gabrielle Ruiz (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, If/Then)
Etai Benson (The Band’s Visit)
Carrie Manolakos (Mamma Mia!)
George Salazar (Godspell, The Lightning Thief)
Bryan Fenkart (Waitress national tour, Memphis)
Charity Angél Dawson (Waitress, Side Show)
Jessica Vosk (Wicked National Tour),
Brandon Shapiro
Jake Wildhorn

From Broadway With Love: A Benefit Concert For Parkland, USA. 7 p.m. Monday, April 16, at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $50 via ticketmaster.com.

 
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University and moved to Florida in 2004. She joined New Times' staff in 2011 and left the paper in 2014, but two years and two babies later, returned.

