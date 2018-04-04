Swimwear Retailer Everything But Water Aims to Reduce Oceanic Plastic Pollution

By the year 2050, the weight of plastic in the oceans is projected to outweigh that of fish, according to the nonprofit World Economic Forum. Plastic pollution in the oceans is yet another looming manmade catastrophe on which humanity needs to reverse course with urgency. The good news, says the owner and creative director of the swimwear brand Everything But Water, Sabra Krock, is that reducing plastic pollution is an issue on which the actions of individuals can make a significant impact.

Krock and husband Randall Blumenthal opened the 101st Everything But Water store at the 1 Hotel South Beach last week, and they're using the event not only as an opportunity to raise awareness of the ways in which individuals can make sustainable decisions, but also as a launching pad for their company's conservation efforts.

Everything But Water has partnered with the 5 Gyres Institute for "Water Is Everything," an ongoing project aimed at informing the public about preventable plastic pollution and transforming their own business practices to reflect their efforts toward conservation and sustainability. The 5 Gyres Institute is dedicated to finding ways to curb plastic pollution, and Krock says she and her husband chose the 1 Hotel South Beach, an eco hotel, as a permanent home because they too are committed to those causes. The room keys at the hotel are made of recycled wood, not plastic, and the hotel equips guests with shower timers so they may consider their own environmental footprint.