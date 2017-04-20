Ten Ways to Celebrate Earth Day in Miami

Photo by Masson Liang/Courtesy of The Wynwood Yard

Considering it’s our only home, the earth probably deserves more than one day of celebration. So honoring Earth Day is the very least we can do for this planet that sustains us. Given what a future with climate change looks like for Miami, we damn well better do right by her — at least for 24 hours.

If you want to show your appreciation for this big blue marble we live on, check out these nine ways to celebrate Earth Day in Miami.

A Miami anti-Trump demonstrator in November 2016. Ian Witlen

1. March for Science at Museum Park

If you're serious about protecting the planet, you can let your elected officials know about it at the March for Science in Miami. Part of a planned series of demonstrations across the country, the march starts at Museum Park and supports using evidence-based scientific findings to drive public policy. Like, for example, believing scientists when they tell us the earth is warming.

Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Museum Park, 1075 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Participation is free. Visit the Facebook event page.

2. Yoga & Flow Arts Festival and Peace Prayer

In honor of Earth Day, this mindfulness fest will feature yoga, a guided meditation, sound healing, reiki, massage therapy, vegan food trucks, fire spinning, a drum circle, tarot card readings, henna art and a whole other of other planet-friendly fun stuff.

Saturday, April 22 from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., The Ruf, 5110 Northwest Second Avenue, Miami. Admission is $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.

3. Earth Day Celebration at The Wynwood Yard

Wynwood's popular open-air venue is hosting interactive workshops and activities in honor of our earth. Attendees will get to build terrariums, make "scissor salsa" at a garden-to-table cooking demo, create art from recycled items, and plant seeds in the garden. There'll also be live tunes, activations, and booths from groups like Debris Free Oceans, Slow Food Miami, and Project Seahorse. Plus, family-friendly yoga.

Saturday, April 22 from noon to 5 p.m., The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami. Admission is free.

4. Sip of Science on the Science Barge

Biscayne's floating laboratory hosts a monthly lecture series, and April's installment is all about Earth Day. Hear from Dr. Keren Bolter, Southeast Florida Regional Planning Council, on sea level rise and climate justice in Miami. Of course there will be drinks, but bring your own cup (BYOC).

Wednesday, April 19 from 7 to 9 p.m., Miami Science Barge, 1075 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $10 in advance, $15 at the door and can be purchased via Eventbrite.

Eat your greens in honor of the earth! Courtesy of PLNTHOUSE

5. Earth Day 2017 at 1 Hotels

This South Beach spot is hosting a day-long lineup of events in honor of Mother Earth. There's a bike ride, a Spartan-style workout, a butterfly release, a social at Matthew Kenney's eco-friendly PLNTHOUSE eatery, cocktails, a meditation, and more.

Saturday, April 22 from 7 a.m. to late night, 1 Hotels, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Admission is free but some activities include a cost. The schedule is available online.

6. Farm and Dine brings Cuba to Miami at Little Haiti Community Garden

Participants will get to work the farm and enjoy a hand-picked lunch while learning about Cuba's agricultural legacy. First, a tour from the owner of the Little Haiti Community Garden; then, some hands-on gardening followed by a lunch made with fresh greens, nuts, fruits, and beans.

Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Little Haiti Community Garden, 5804 Northeast Second Avenue, Miami. Tour is free, lunch is $15. Tickets are available online.

7. Mass Meditation at Brickell City Centre

Brickell will be home to a mass meditation designed to raise Miami's collective vibration. There'll be tea on hand, plus a Modern OM pop-up shop, and plenty of seating. Attendees can enjoy two hours of free parking in Brickell City Centre, and other incentives from local retailers.

Saturday, April 22 starting at 8:45 a.m., Brickell City Centre, 701 S Miami Ave., Miami. Admission is free. RSVP via Eventbrite.

Tide pools. Photo by Barry Fellman

8. Mangrove Coast Exhibition and Earth Day Festival at Pinecrest Gardens

Pinecrest Gardens is hosting its annual Earth Day featuring workshops organized by the CLEO Institute and Plant Societies, food demos, planting activities, plant sales, an eco-fashion show, green vendors, wildlife shows, local school performances, crafts for kids, lady bug releases, and more. Plus, a Biscayne National Park Centennial poster signing by photographer Barry Fellman.

Sunday, April 23 from 12 to 4 p.m. at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Road, Pinecrest. Admission is free.

9. Earth Day Dinner at Gili’s Beach Club

Guests can cook their own entrees right at the table on a 700-degree volcanic lava stone. If you mention Earth Day, you'll score a free earth-themed cocktail, 360 Ocean Blue. It features environmentally friendly 360 vodka, Florida orange blossom honey, organic flower blossoms, lavender essence, blue curacao, and a black lava salted rim.

Saturday, April 22 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Gili's Beach Club, Trump International Beach Resort, 18001 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach.

10. Earth Day Live Painting at Wynwood Life

The Wynwood Life street fest is hosting an Earth Day-inspired live painting session by local artists DaveL and Rei Ramirez. Come Saturday, the two will be painting their interpretation of Mother Earth on the side of the ID Art Mobile Art Supply Shop. There'll also be food, music, fashion and plenty of other activities on site.

Friday, April 21 from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.; Saturday, April 22 from 12 p.m. to 3 a.m.; Sunday, April 23 from 12 to 9 p.m. in Wynwood. Admission is free. The schedule is available online.