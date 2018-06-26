DJ Irie Talks About Turnin' It All the Way Up for 14th Irie Weekend

Over the last 14 years, Irie Weekend has blossomed from a Miami fundraising affair into a must-attend, celebrity-loaded, multi-day spectacle. Its founder, the always loveable DJ Irie, is still pulling out all the stops. This year’s shindig packs seven events into four days; kicking off on Thursday with the #InspIRIE Dinner Gala, featuring a performance by Sean Paul at the Fontainebleau, the weekend’s headquarters.

“It’s a dream come true to see where we’ve started and where we are today,” says Irie, who is perhaps most renowned for being the longtime official DJ of the Miami Heat, Jamie Foxx, and so many other big names. “The vision of it was to have something fun, get people involved and do it all for the community. Now, we have a lot of stuff for people to do, man. A lot of stuff.”

Proceeds from all events benefit the Irie Foundation, which provides scholarship opportunities, cultural experiences, and mentorship programs to local at-risk youth. Last year, the weekend — which is curated by Irie and a dedicated team of 22 folks — attracted nearly 3,000 guests and, this year, Irie is hoping to double that.

So, what can you get yourself into here in 2018?

For starters, golf has always been a big part of Irie Weekend. And rather than hitting a traditional course, Irie and Co. are hitting Topgolf in Miami Gardens for all kinds of fun on Friday. There will be a kids' golf clinic in the morning, celebrity Topgolf tournament midday, and, later that night, a one-of-a-kind concert experience.

EXPAND Last year, Irie got a key to the city. This year? Irie Weekend remains the key to a good time. Courtesy photo

“So, at some point I said, ‘Why can’t we roll a stage out on the green and — boom — have a badass show?’” Irie says. “I knew it was a very lofty idea... but, I guess since I explained it with such conviction, when we got into it, we made it happen.”

For the first time ever at a Topgolf facility, a stage will be rolled out on the green, and Ludacris will rock the crowd. Later that Friday evening, it’s back to LIV at the Fontainebleau, where Irie will be joined by Gucci Mane and DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neil) for tunes galore. The party continues on Saturday with the BBQ Beach Bash & Concert featuring Jason Derulo and drool-worthy grub from Guy Fieri.

“We got hooked up with one of the biggest event spaces on the beach,” says Irie. “And Guy is just a true master of barbecue. I’ll have his barbecue any time!”

Diplo will headline a set at E11even on Saturday night and the weekend wraps on Sunday morning with Turn Down for Brunch, hosted by "Foodgod" Jonathan Cheban at Strip Steak.

“This weekend... it’s like having septuplets as a new parent,” laughs Irie. “As streamlined as we are, we start from scratch. We want our guests to have a new experience every time and we’re ready to go.”

Irie Weekend IWXIV. Thursday, June 29, through Sunday, July 1, at various locations throughout South Florida; irieweekend.com. Tickets for events start at $25, with VIP and exclusive packages available. Proceeds benefit the Irie Foundation.