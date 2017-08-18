The Best Things To Do In Miami This Weekend

Lately you may have found yourself asking, "How would I react to the complete degradation of the world as we know it in the event of, say, a third world war or national Nazi uprising?" Well, this weekend could provide something of an answer. If you're the solutions-oriented type, a Wynwood trash pick up or a celebration in support of books and literacy might make you feel better. If you're more of a positive-leaning nihilist hoping to escape conflict, there's a pool party on top of W Miami, Freddy Stebbins' comedy performance, or a cookout at Sidebar to take your mind off things. The weekend is yours to wile away as you will.
Pub Crawl Pick Up at Wynwood Brewing Company. You know what the real problem is with environmentalism? It doesn't look cool enough. To save planet Earth, the folks at Wynwood Yard and Debris Free Oceans are putting a hipster face on trash collection with the Pub Crawl Pick Up. Meet in the center of Wynwood to tidy up the streets while fueling your heroic deeds with beer from Boxelder and tacos from Coyo. Along with feeling personally responsible for giving the face of the climate-change fight a face-lift, you get to take home a reusable canteen cup. 6 p.m. Friday at Wynwood Brewing Company, 565 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. Tickets cost $20.
Miamipalooza at Churchill's Pub. Even though the event has "Miami" in its name, Miamipalooza actually started in Key Largo ten years ago. It's bounced around since then, but it's never lost its roots: underground music, craft vendors, and art for sale. This year you can count on heavy-metal band MekroniuM, reggae artist Tony G, and Hialeah's Reed & Company among the 20 acts to perform on three stages. Who needs to fly to the Midwest when we can get rowdy right here at home? 8 p.m. Friday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-303-3976; churchillspub.com. Admission costs $10.
|
Vice District
¡Buenas Vibras! Pool Party at W Miami. Summer in Miami makes everyone melt – unless you're lucky enough to be standing in a pool of water. If you haven't experienced this for yourself, the ¡Buenas Vibras! Pool Party is a good place to test that theory. Fifty stories up, you'll definitely be closer to the sun, but you'll also be bouncing to the untzes of Max Vangeli, Chris Valencia, Tricia Dade, and about half a dozen more DJs, making it especially difficult to retain your solid state. Keep cool in the pool, at least until September rolls around. Noon Saturday at W Miami, 485 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-970-3516; buenasvibras.eventbrite.com. Admission costs $20.
Dream Lab Volume 1 at Brooklyn Vintage & Vinyl. Instead of hosting your own house party, risking freshman vomit and the smell of stale beer in your apartment, head to Dream Lab's Volume 1 party, organized to provide a low-key house-party vibe but with less stress and no underage drinking. You can get a manicure from Porn Nails, play Mario Kart on a comfortable, slightly musty couch, or space out in front of an art installation. DJs Gami and Palm Trees will spin before bands Folktale San Pedro and Left Handed Jacket perform. Free beer, Jell-O shots, and punch will be available while supplies last, so get there early. 9 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Vintage & Vinyl, 3454 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; volume1.eventbrite.com. Admission is free with RSVP; $5 at the door.
Freddy Stebbins at Open Stage Club. Fresh off of winning this year's Ultimate Miami Comedian competition, Freddy Stebbins is here to entertain us by holding a mirror up to our lives. Well-known for his impersonations of Miami stereotypes, Stebbins keeps us laughing at ourselves, perhaps so we don't murder each other in traffic. 8 p.m. Saturday at the Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables; 305-441-7902; havenotscomedy.com. Tickets cost $15 to $40.
Swank Deco Fashion Show at Drinkhouse Fire & Ice. Miami could be the home of the next Versace and you don't even know it. If you want to help nurture young local fashion talents, head to the Swank Deco Fashion Show. Local designers will be showcased at the exotic ice bar in Miami Beach where you can also enjoy a hairstyle exhibition and an afterparty. The admission price gets you access to all of the festivities, but a portion will also benefit the Warm Hearts charity, an organization that improves the quality of life for impoverished families in Africa. 5 p.m. Saturday at Drinkhouse Fire & Ice Bar, 1672 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-2423; swankdeco.com. Tickets cost $20.
|
Alex Markow
Booklegger's Five Year Anniversary at Boxelder Craft Beer Market. Remember five years ago? Before Trump and fake news, when well-read people were generally trusted? Way back then, a Miami organization was championing reading in Miami, as well as the institutions and materials that made it possible. That was half a decade ago. Now you can celebrate Booklegger's Five Year Anniversary with a "Hell Froze Over" theme party, including ice sculpting, air hockey, and a snow machine. You can donate to the roaming library by reserving the opportunity to get doused in their dunk tank. 5 p.m. Saturday at Boxelder Craft Beer Market, 2817 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-942-7769; bookleggerslibrary.com. Admission is free, dunk tank reservations cost $75.
Matthew Dekay at Floyd Miami .The Dutch know how to do a few things really well: speak English, build canals, and make house music. So when Club Space, the oldest electronic haunt in SoFla, brings a house DJ from the Netherlands, it's worth a trip to the 24-hour district to hear his beats. This time, the melancholy music of longtime DJ and All Day I Dream community builder Matthew Dekay will be filling up Floyd, the new name for the first floor of the club. 10 p.m. Saturday at Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; floydmiami.com. Admission costs $10-$20.
Art in the City Bike Tour at Coral Gables Museum. This month, downtown Coral Gables has something special for cyclists: pop-up bike lanes. Though only temporary, the city is planning to install them for a few bike-related public meetings this fall. If you want to check them out and find your way by bike to the area's best art galleries, sign up for the Art in the City Bike Tour. It starts across the street from the Coral Gables Museum and offers a private cultural tour of the highest quality to cycling enthusiasts. 10 a.m. Sunday at Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-444-3206; facebook.com/BikeWalkCoralGables. Tours cost $10, or $5 for members of Bike Walk Coral Gables or Coral Gables Museum and children under 12.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
|
George Martinez/gmartnx.com
The Cookout at Sidebar. Eating delicious food at a bar is among the more satisfying of life's experiences, so head to Sidebar Miami's Cookout to sate your appetite. The cool Brickell bar knows about community and is gathering its hip, hatted forces to eat and drink well this Sunday. The event is hosted by J Neely and Chef Sco, who will be joined by Chef Reno to feed you. DJs Zion and 106 & Park's Lyve will take the bar's sound waves to the next level. 4 p.m. Sunday at Sidebar, 337 SW Eighth St., Miami; sidebarmiami.com. Admission is free until 6 p.m.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!