The Best Things To Do In Miami This Weekend

Lately you may have found yourself asking, "How would I react to the complete degradation of the world as we know it in the event of, say, a third world war or national Nazi uprising?" Well, this weekend could provide something of an answer. If you're the solutions-oriented type, a Wynwood trash pick up or a celebration in support of books and literacy might make you feel better. If you're more of a positive-leaning nihilist hoping to escape conflict, there's a pool party on top of W Miami, Freddy Stebbins' comedy performance, or a cookout at Sidebar to take your mind off things. The weekend is yours to wile away as you will.

Pub Crawl Pick Up at Wynwood Brewing Company. You know what the real problem is with environmentalism? It doesn't look cool enough. To save planet Earth, the folks at Wynwood Yard and Debris Free Oceans are putting a hipster face on trash collection with the Pub Crawl Pick Up. Meet in the center of Wynwood to tidy up the streets while fueling your heroic deeds with beer from Boxelder and tacos from Coyo. Along with feeling personally responsible for giving the face of the climate-change fight a face-lift, you get to take home a reusable canteen cup. 6 p.m. Friday at Wynwood Brewing Company, 565 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. Tickets cost $20.

Miamipalooza at Churchill's Pub. Even though the event has "Miami" in its name, Miamipalooza actually started in Key Largo ten years ago. It's bounced around since then, but it's never lost its roots: underground music, craft vendors, and art for sale. This year you can count on heavy-metal band MekroniuM, reggae artist Tony G, and Hialeah's Reed & Company among the 20 acts to perform on three stages. Who needs to fly to the Midwest when we can get rowdy right here at home? 8 p.m. Friday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-303-3976; churchillspub.com. Admission costs $10.