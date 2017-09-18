The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

We did it, Miami. We've got another hurricane under our belt, which has brought strife for some and pride for others. But we can all attest to the incredible amount of money we spent on price-gouged gas and bottled water, not to mention the materials you might have gathered to survive what forecasters promised would be the end of Florida. Though we can't help you lose the pound of peanut butter pretzel snacks you munched on through boredom and anxiety, we've got a night of music at the Road to III Points at Gramps, an opening reception of Brazilian works at ArtServe, and a celebration of the Native Americans who lived here before air conditioning. The fact that these events are free might ease the pain of the disaster economy.

ArtBrazil Opening Reception at ArtServe. It's not be as common to hear Portuguese on these mean streets as it is to hear Spanish, but Miami nevertheless sees thousands of Brazilian tourists and émigrés on its sandy beaches. If you've somehow stayed out of touch with Brazilian culture, ArtBrazil is here to present contemporary art from the country, as well as raise funds for children struggling there. You can peruse the gallery for free or participate in the live auction — just don't be surprised if you leave craving a caipirinha and some farofa-sprinkled meat. 6:30 p.m. Monday at ArtServe, 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-8190; artserve.org. Admission is free.

Rooftop Relief at Filling Station Lofts. There’s nothing a little pop music can’t fix, even when a hurricane pummels your town, leaving plenty of people hungry and homeless. The A+E District knows this and is dedicating this month’s Rooftop Unplugged to hurricane aid. Rooftop Relief: Aftermath Supply Drive Concert will offers the sounds of Brendan O'Hara. Organizers will collect supplies such as canned goods, diapers, and flashlights to benefit those suffering from Irma’s wrath in the Keys and the Caribbean. It’s a nice way to give back and to unite and reconnect with the community. Miamians are strong and together can accomplish amazing feats. Might as well start with a drink and a song under the stars. 7 p.m. Thursday at the Filling Station Lofts, 1657 N. Miami Ave., Miami; aedistrictmiami.eventbrite.com. Admission is free with RSVP.