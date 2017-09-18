The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

We did it, Miami. We've got another hurricane under our belt, which has brought strife for some and pride for others. But we can all attest to the incredible amount of money we spent on price-gouged gas and bottled water, not to mention the materials you might have gathered to survive what forecasters promised would be the end of Florida. Though we can't help you lose the pound of peanut butter pretzel snacks you munched on through boredom and anxiety, we've got a night of music at the Road to III Points at Gramps, an opening reception of Brazilian works at ArtServe, and a celebration of the Native Americans who lived here before air conditioning. The fact that these events are free might ease the pain of the disaster economy.
ArtBrazil Opening Reception at ArtServe. It's not be as common to hear Portuguese on these mean streets as it is to hear Spanish, but Miami nevertheless sees thousands of Brazilian tourists and émigrés on its sandy beaches. If you've somehow stayed out of touch with Brazilian culture, ArtBrazil is here to present contemporary art from the country, as well as raise funds for children struggling there. You can peruse the gallery for free or participate in the live auction — just don't be surprised if you leave craving a caipirinha and some farofa-sprinkled meat. 6:30 p.m. Monday at ArtServe, 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-8190; artserve.org. Admission is free.
Rooftop Relief at Filling Station Lofts. There’s nothing a little pop music can’t fix, even when a hurricane pummels your town, leaving plenty of people hungry and homeless. The A+E District knows this and is dedicating this month’s Rooftop Unplugged to hurricane aid. Rooftop Relief: Aftermath Supply Drive Concert will offers the sounds of Brendan O'Hara. Organizers will collect supplies such as canned goods, diapers, and flashlights to benefit those suffering from Irma’s wrath in the Keys and the Caribbean. It’s a nice way to give back and to unite and reconnect with the community. Miamians are strong and together can accomplish amazing feats. Might as well start with a drink and a song under the stars. 7 p.m. Thursday at the Filling Station Lofts, 1657 N. Miami Ave., Miami; aedistrictmiami.eventbrite.com. Admission is free with RSVP.
Our Power Town Hall at Catalyst Miami. If ever there was a time to begin believing in climate change, it's now. And because we conveniently have reason to be pissed off at FPL, this town-hall meeting has post-Irma catharsis written all over it. Miami-Dade is gearing up to sign another 30-year contract with the energy monopoly, so the Miami Climate Alliance has organized a town hall to inform residents of the influences, consequences, and opportunities that arise from this franchise agreement. With interpretation in Spanish and Haitian Kreyol, this meeting will be an inclusive attempt to give grassroots power to the people. 6 p.m. Thursday at Catalyst Miami, 3000 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-576-5001; miamiclimatealliance.org. Admission is free with RSVP.
American Indian Day at Miccosukee Resort & Gaming. If you think American Indians exist only in movies, first of all, how old are you? But also, you're wrong. The Miccosukee were living in the Everglades long before weathly snowbirds began building their summer homes here. Once a year, the tribe celebrates its cultural traditions through art and crafts, performances, and food, as well as airboat rides, carnival attractions, and alligator wrestling. If you want to get schooled on who the actual immigrants are, head to the Miccosukee Resort this weekend. 10 a.m. Saturday at Miccosukee Resort & Gaming, 500 SW 177th Ave., Miami; miccosukee.com. Admission is free.
Blocktoberfest at Concrete Beach Brewery. German culture isn't the most celebrated in Miami, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy a good beer festival in the tradition of our European counterparts. At Blocktoberfest, Concrete Beach will re-release its Floridafest Coconut Marzen for a street-engulfing block party offering German food, live music, and samplings from Wynwood breweries. As far as fall celebrations go, it beats the hell out of pumpkin spice latte. 1 p.m. Saturday at Concrete Beach, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.
Museum Day Live! at various locations. Museums can be extremely comforting places. There's the solidity of history, the physicality of artifacts, the cool dryness inside contrasting the damp heat outside. However, one can't always afford the luxury of such a place, which is why the Smithsonian is letting us broke jokes be bougie for a day. When you sign up on the Smithsonian's website, you'll be able to snag free admission for two to a museum of your choice. In Miami, participating venues include Pérez Art Museum, HistoryMiami, Coral Gables Museum, Gold Coast Railroad Museum, and even Zoo Miami. So cool off and calm down. Saturday at various locations. Admission is free with signup on smithsonianmag.com.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Death to the Sun 7 at North Beach Bandshell. With 13 bands playing 13-minute sets, Death to the Sun promises it’ll be quick, easy, and sweet. This semiannual homegrown rock festival presents the best and brightest — and also the weirdest — acts Miami has to offer. The fest, created by musician Ricardo Guerrero, will take place at the North Beach Bandshell for the third year. It’ll feature Gavin Perry of Holly Hunt’s side project Academic, the grown-up punks of Donzii, and the delightfully odd and talented Rick Fantasies, among others. There will also be a live stream by Jolt Radio and wares by Midnight Thrift and ABA Jewels. 4 p.m. Saturday at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; northbeachbandshell.com. Admission is free, but attendees are encouraged to donate at gofundme.com/DTTS7.
The Road to III Points at Gramps. It might seem hard to believe, but III Points is less than a month away. It’s crunch time, people. To prepare you for the sheer amazement of the festival proper, organizers have teamed up with Gramps to bring Aussie DJ Tornado Wallace to town. That’s right — he’s actually called Tornado Wallace. Considering Miami's recent troubles with windy weather and the festival’s own history with hurricanes, it’s a pretty appropriate name. Also on the bill for the dusk-to-midnight party is El Bigote, Patrick Walsh, and Sinopoli. 5 p.m. Sunday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-669-2669; gramps.com. Admission is free.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!