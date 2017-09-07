Art Basel Miami Beach Announces 2017 Galleries as Irma Threatens Its Host City

This morning, Art Basel Miami Beach announced its gallery exhibitors at this December's massive fair at the Miami Beach Convention Center. In any other year, this would be an expected move by Art Basel; the fair usually releases its exhibitor list in early September. But today's announcement comes as Art Basel's annual host city, Miami Beach, is under evacuation due to a threat by Hurricane Irma.

The storm has already killed ten people across the Caribbean, and forced venues all across South Florida to shutter operations — including the Miami Beach Convention Center, Art Basel Miami Beach's home since it launched in 2002. Galleries across the region, including Art Basel 2017 exhibitors Fredric Snitzer Gallery and David Castillo Gallery, have closed. It's safe to say that few people in Miami have art on their minds — unless they're trying to figure out how to protect their own collections from flood waters and high-speed winds.